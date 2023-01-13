'Critical' that farm sustainability keeps pace with the sourcing needs of global customers

It is "critical" that farm sustainability keeps pace with the sourcing needs of Ireland's global retail and foodservice customers, Bord Bia has said.

Bord Bia’s annual Meat Marketing Seminar on Friday examines the performance of the Irish meat sector in 2022, and discusses the biggest challenges and opportunities for the year ahead.

The seminar will address a number of important themes affecting the Irish and global meat industry including inflation, meat consumption levels, and the sustainability requirements of customers.

Sustainability expectations

Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole explained the need to remain focused on the long-term sustainability expectations of consumers and global meat buyers:

“Ireland must continue to build on its key attributes as a meat supplier, focusing on sustainability, quality, and safety," Mr O'Toole said.

"This reputation has been built up over many years and gives us a distinct competitive advantage in our export markets.

"However, it is critical that farm sustainability keeps pace with the sourcing needs of our global retail and foodservice customers."

The seminar features guest speaker Gavin Hodgson, director of agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture with Sainsbury’s, who will speak about sustainable sourcing.

“Sustainability is incredibly important to our customers and us, and farm-level investment is a key first step towards ensuring we are able to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our customers today and in the future," Mr Hodgson said before the event.

Refocus on progressing EU Green Deal

Gira's Rupert Claxton – another guest speaker at the seminar – noted that we are likely to see sustainability return to the top of the agenda among governments this year.

“The disruption of the Ukraine war, and resultant inflationary impact of high food and energy prices, led governments to focus on controlling inflation in 2022, especially in Europe," Mr Claxton said.

"However, in 2023, they will refocus on progressing the EU Green Deal and its implementation.

"This will give some clarity at farm-level on what is changing, and will present a new set of focus points and goals.”

Positive years for exports

It was a positive year in terms of meat and livestock export performance, with exports growing by 15% in value to reach €4bn.

Beef exports reached €2.5bn (512,000 tonnes), up 18% in value on 2021.

Meanwhile, sheepmeat exports rose by 17% to reach €475m (75,000 tonnes).

Despite significant cost pressure on producers, Irish pigmeat exports increased by 2% at €540m.

Irish poultry exports grew by 14% to €143m during 2022, as stronger prices helped to offset slightly lower export volumes.

Valued-added meats, which include processed meats such as burgers, reached a record €900m in 2022.

The value of Irish livestock exports grew by 8% in 2022 to reach an estimated €230m.

There was approximately 285,000 head of live cattle exported, which represented a 15% year-on-year increase.