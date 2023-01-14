Denis Lehane: Harry's traumatic book signing at the mart

I met Harry Mountbatten-Windsor on Tuesday. He was hawking copies of his old book at a North Cork cattle mart. Signing the book, if you please.

The book is titled 'Spare'...Yeah, I've never heard about it either. A bit of publicity for it wouldn't have gone astray, so I thought I'd give him a good plug for it this week in the Farm Exam.

Anyhow, it's out now, and it's his life story.

"My brother," says he, "Used to have a bigger bedroom than myself."

"Very good, Harry," I replied.

"Why did you choose a mart to sell your book, your lordship?" I inquired, for the venue did seem a little peculiar for someone used to a life of the finer things.

"Because," says Harry, "Marts are great places to do business."

"They are indeed," says I. "You're not half as stupid as I thought you were."

Harry was full of old tales from his youth - stories about pubs and wild women. The man could talk for Ireland.

But I needed to look at a few cattle - we were in a cattle mart, after all, so I left the prince to get on with it.

On my return, Harry had his bookstall all set up, he was adjacent to the calf ring, which was ideal.

He had a stack of his books up front, and a biro clutched in his hand.

Harry was nervous, of course, as he waited for his first customer.

"Did I tell you," says he, "That my brother had a bigger bedroom than I?"

"You did," I assured him, for once had been enough to hear it.

Alas, Harry wasn't doing any business, so I told him he should have thought more about advertising the bloody thing.

"Whether 'tis a bull you are selling, or a bicycle pump, 'tis hard to find a customer without some class of a gimmick.

"Nobody will know what you are selling without a bugle call," I explained.

Anyhow, Harry, inspired by my advice, pulled from his pocket a hunting bugle and before you could shout "Jack Robinson!" he had blown on it to draw attention to himself and his old books.

Fellows with Harry's pedigree are never too far from a hunting bugle.

What follows next makes for harrowing reading, but I will continue nonetheless...

The sudden use of a bugle did little more than spook cattle and anger farmers. A bunch of weanlings which had been placid up to that point, were now driven wild and tearing passed Harry, tumbled his books to the ground, and poor old Harry onto a dog bowl, which happen to be just behind him, pieces of it cutting into the misfortunate's back.

Naturally, the mart erupted as fellows got angry with Harry for messing up the cattle sale.

It took a great deal of diplomacy from me to restore order.

Feeling sorry for Harry, I asked if he was ok?

"They broke my necklace and everything," he sobbed.

Poor Harry.

I picked him up and, taking a fiver from my pocket, I pressed it into his hand saying.

"Don't worry old stock, I'll purchase a book, and keep the change." I know books can be expensive to print, you see.

With tears in his eyes, Harry handed me over a stained copy of his fables. His first sale of the day.

Alas, between the jigs and the reels, I never got Harry to sign it. But sure, having written the entire book himself, he probably had enough writing done.

How his book will do now is anyone's guess. Chances are the book will go unnoticed on the shelves, and mentions of it will be few and far between.

Except, that is, for charitable pieces like mine - columns where underdogs like Harry can always find a home.