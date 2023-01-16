Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Many herds have still not got a handle on lice. Cattle are doing a lot of scratching in sheds around the country.
- Clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink, they don’t eat and, as a result, don’t perform. By regularly, I mean at least weekly.
- Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in early calvers. Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
- Dry cows need a targeted diet to prepare them correctly for their working year. A quality dry cow mineral is so important. Don’t be afraid to feed a little concentrate to dry cows to prepare the rumen bugs for lactation.
- Prepare well for calf-rearing by having your milk powder picked out and decide what concentrate you will be feeding.
- Check that your dry cow mineral is the right one for your farm.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours.
- If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
- Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.
- Cattle that commenced finishing in mid-October should now be close to finish.
- Stock housed in November will now benefit from an increase in energy to their diet to get the final finish over the next month.