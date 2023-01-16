Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 07:07

Monday, January 16 - Sunday, January 22

All Stock 

  • Many herds have still not got a handle on lice. Cattle are doing a lot of scratching in sheds around the country.
  • Clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink, they don’t eat and, as a result, don’t perform. By regularly, I mean at least weekly.

Dairy 

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in early calvers. Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
  • Dry cows need a targeted diet to prepare them correctly for their working year. A quality dry cow mineral is so important. Don’t be afraid to feed a little concentrate to dry cows to prepare the rumen bugs for lactation.
  • Prepare well for calf-rearing by having your milk powder picked out and decide what concentrate you will be feeding.

Sucklers 

  • Check that your dry cow mineral is the right one for your farm.
  • Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours.
  • If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
  • Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.

Finishers 

  • Cattle that commenced finishing in mid-October should now be close to finish.
  • Stock housed in November will now benefit from an increase in energy to their diet to get the final finish over the next month.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

<p>Gerard O'Dwyer was elected as vice-chair of the board of directors on Friday. </p>

New Dairygold vice-chair elected 

Farming
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
