Herd Management: Could your cows' diet be putting them at risk of calving trouble?

As we move into the second half of January, activity increases on all livestock farms, with the slurry season in Zone 1 open on January 13 and Zone 2 open on January 16. Zone 3 will follow on February 1.

As I write, it is flogging rain outside, and field conditions will not be suitable to travel on with heavy machinery.

With the new rules meaning that any herd stocked at over 150kg per hectare of organic nitrogen can no longer use a splash plate, it means that this must be done by the contractor in many cases.

It’s just one reason the system of farming by calendar is not fit for purpose and is putting significant stress and a lot of extra cost on farmers.

If tanks are full, then you must take cattle out of sheds to agitate tanks, but when it is lashing down, and stock return to the shed soaked wet, this is hardly ideal from an animal health point of view.

The fields can’t take any traffic at the moment, so once agitated, it’s off to the other tanks in the yard with it, if there is room, of course.

No farmer would intentionally damage their ground or spread slurry knowing that it was going to run off the land into water courses.

Slurry is too valuable in terms of its nutrient content to be dumped.

October and November had good spells where slurry could have been spread safely with no damage or run-off, and there was growth which would have taken up the slurry nutrients.

That’s not the case every year, so why not use some common sense based on field conditions and weather?

Unfortunately, it can only point to an increased requirement for more slurry storage into the future. Another hurdle to force stock numbers down ...But we'll end that rant here.

Spring-calving kicking off

It seems that milk fever and held cleanings are becoming more of an issue in dairy herds in recent years.

These are issues that need to be addressed immediately. Most would mistakenly have associated them with high-yielding dairy cows, but this is very far from the truth.

It is true that most of the problems I have seen in the last week have been in dairy herds, but not exclusively. It's important to remember that suckler cows are not immune from holding their afterbirth.

Held cleanings will often result in womb infections and Metritis and has far-reaching consequences when it comes to the subsequent fertility of the affected cows.

Grass silage made in 2022 has been a mixed bag. The vast majority of mineral analyses are coming back with excessively high Potassium and sodium levels, which can cause a high DCAB [Dietary Cation-Anion Balance] - essentially, an imbalance of mineral levels.

In many cases, these silages also have very low feed values, and as a result, fresh calved cows won’t have sufficient energy supplied.

Where silage has not been balanced correctly for minerals and energy, this will result in many issues for cows at calving.

Straw and concentrates included in the dry cow diet with appropriate mineral supplementation will help to alleviate the associated problems.

You need to take a close look at your dry cow diet and management if you want to nip the problems of retained foetal membranes and milk fever in the bud quickly:

Are cows over or under conditioned at calving?

Are you disturbing cows in early labour? (First-calvers in particular) Are cows getting enough energy in their diet?

Are they getting too much energy in their diet?

Is the silage quality good enough?

Are cows able to eat enough feed due to quality issues?

Is a sufficient supply of clean water available before and after calving?

Are young cows or heifers being bullied in the group?

Are you feeding concentrates to dry cows?

Are you feeding enough concentrates?

Are you using the correct concentrate - what protein is it?

What dry cow mineral are you feeding?

Are your dry cows getting any minerals?

Is the dry cow mineral good enough to match your forage and concentrate base?

Are dry cows getting sufficient mineral volumes? Check the recommended rate on the bags!

How are you managing fresh cows? Are they eating and drinking sufficiently in the hours post-calving?

If supplementing with extra magnesium, is it sufficient volume and are you using the product most available to the cow?

Among the above questions lies the most likely answer to your problem. Remember that it may be one specific issue or a combination of a few.

Ensure that your cow’s environment is comfortable and suitable for purpose.

Whatever you do, make sure that you have supplied the cow’s basic nutrient requirements, for energy, protein, fibre, macro minerals, micro minerals, vitamins, and water.

Take action quickly

Seek advice from your vet and nutrition advisor as soon as possible if you have had a run of held cleanings or milk fever - don’t wait to “see how the next few get on”.

It is a good idea to get both parties to consult with each other regarding your problem, as it may result in a quicker resolution.

If silage is the cause of your problems, then you must try to dilute its effects by feeding straw and perhaps balancing that with some concentrates.

Straw is plentiful this year, it will be a big help if you are having problems. The right mineral is critical for your dry cow, particularly if you start to encounter problems.

Another sign that your dry cow diet needs to be adjusted is if you are having weak calves after birth that are slow to stand up or drink.