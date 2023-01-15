Three weeks left to respond to deer consultation

Farmers and others interested in deer management have just three weeks to make submissions to a public consultation jointly launched by two Government departments.

The purpose of the survey is to gather the views of stakeholders on key issues related to increasing deer numbers.

Calls for the development of a sustainable deer management strategy have increased in recent months.

The impact of roaming deer on newly planted forestry, pasture and crops, the protection of biodiversity, road safety, animal and public health, and the welfare of the deer themselves have all been highlighted.

A Deer Management Strategy Group chaired by Teddy Cashman was convened earlier this year to continue the work of the Irish Deer Management Forum. It was tasked with developing a sustainable strategy in consultation with stakeholders.

The group is comprised of officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the National Parks and Wildlife Service at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Coillte Cabinet ministers Charlie McConalogue (Agriculture) and Darragh O’Brien Heritage) jointly launched the consultation.

Minister McConalogue said awareness of the need for the sustainable management of the national deer population is important for agriculture as well as the natural ecosystem.

“I encourage all interested parties, be that individuals, groups or associations to make their views known to the consultation so that the deer can be managed in a sustainable way in the future,” he said.

Minister O’Brien said deer are an important part of our natural and cultural heritage. They have benefited in recent decades from protection under the Wildlife Acts, and their number and range have been increasing.

“This expansion in deer numbers can bring challenges for landowners and for biodiversity,” he said, urging all stakeholders to feed into the process.

A flavour of the growing concerns over roaming deer was evident at a recent meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine.

Committee Chairman Jackie Cahill, TD, said there has been an enormous increase in the number of deer. Farmers in Wicklow have stopped keeping bovines because they could not get clear of TB because of deer.

Macra na Feirme National chairperson Caroline O'Keeffe said a critical piece of work for the management group must be to establish a robust framework for dealing with deer populations at a local and regional level.

“With the support of research and science, it is crucial that concrete actions are agreed and implemented to ensure that deer populations are managed and controlled in order that the TB eradication programme is not undermined,” she said.

Fionnuala Tyrell, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, said the wild deer herd needs to be managed by properly trained and experienced gamekeepers. Otherwise, the problem will spread.

“I know that in the area we live in, in west Wicklow, deer were only seen in the distance 20 years ago, and on certain roads, you might have needed to be careful at night. Now you can turn a corner in the middle of the day and meet 20 deer,” she said.

Irish Farmers Association animal health vice-chair Amanda Mooney said it is acutely aware of the importance of maintaining the hard-won high health status of our national livestock herd as a major exporter of agricultural produce.

“We must have an effective wildlife programme that is fully resourced; we must address the deer issue before it starts to contribute to disease spread to the same extent as badgers.

“Farmers must be fairly compensated for the impact of the controls and animal losses on their farms; and the funding model must recognise the full value of farmers' contributions to the programme.

“We are prepared to play our part in funding the financial support, but there is a red line issue where we are not prepared to pay for additional testing, including the 30-day pre- or post-movement test, which must be funded by the Department,” she said.

Amanda Mooney added: “Deer numbers have exploded, not only in Wicklow but in every county. It has been established there is a link between the strain of TB carried by deer and badgers. It is a triangle.

“In effect, the only animal in the triangle that we are taking out at the moment is the one on our farms. We need to widen the net,” she said.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack said the new reality in rural Ireland that deer play a role in spreading TB must be addressed.

The risk posed to road users by roaming deer was also outlined by Aindrias Moynihan, TD, who told the Dail that collisions with cars, especially during the rutting season (September-November), had increased the danger to motorists.

“Drivers really are not expecting to be dealing with that kind of a hazard. They might see a sign, but many drivers do not recognise the danger of it," Deputy Moynihan said.

“There have been four incidents on the N22 east of Macroom recently, and another car was written off on the N22 just west of Baile Bhuirne,” he said.

Deputy Moynihan said wild deer have no interest in traffic during the rutting season. They have a different focus. He urged the Road Safety Authority to raise awareness of the hazard.