First processor announces price for December milk

Lakeland Dairies is the first processor to announce its milk price for December supplies.

Lakeland confirmed that it has maintained the price of 58.85c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers, including fixed milk price contracts.

In the Republic of Ireland, all fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8c per litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c per litre input support payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has maintained the price of 47.5p per litre. This includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

In Northern Ireland, all fixed milk price contracts will receive a 7p per litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p per litre input support payment.

Milk suppliers will also receive the respective out-of-season scheme payments for December in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Additional payment

Lakeland is also making an additional payment to all suppliers for all litres of milk supplied in 2022, of 0.5p per litre in the north, and 0.6c per litre plus VAT in the republic.

The board decided this in December following a 2022 budgetary provision that was made to cater for extreme energy costs and which was not required.

This payment reflects market conditions and returns for 2022. For the current year, the board is aware that market conditions are changing significantly, Lakeland commented.

A spokesperson said that global milk supplies have continued to grow significantly and markets have weakened very considerably throughout the past quarter.

"Economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain and consumer spending power is increasingly compromised by inflation and cost of living circumstances, with continuing effects on buying patterns," the spokesperson said.

"Lakeland Dairies continues to monitor market developments."