Pig farmers suffered 'financial nightmare for the last year and a half'

Pig farmers have suffered a "financial nightmare" for the last year and a half and are now in their 18th consecutive month of loss-making, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA pigs committee chair Roy Gallie has this week said that the industry has shown "immense strength and resilience" to withstand this very difficult period, however, they are "losing more money this week than we did last week".

According to Teagasc, the family size farm of 600 sows continues to lose money in January 2023, which is €14 for every pig sold today.

Teagasc estimates that for the 12 months of 2022, Irish pig farms lost a staggering €103m, Mr Gallie said.

“No industry can sustain this level of losses without either imploding or suffering serious permanent damage,” he said.

“International markets have been slow to start off the new year. We now have been met with a 4c per kg drop in the pig price from some of our main processors, while at the same time, feed price, which is 70% of the cost of producing a pig, has increased significantly.

"Irish producers are paying over 50% more today than what they paid in December 2020, with certain feed ingredients on the rise again."

A return to profitability needed

Mr Gallie said that pig farmers need to return to profitability immediately and stay there for a considerable period of time to recover the losses they have incurred.

"The ever-increasing cost of compliance is not reflected in the pig price and leaves us even more exposed to market forces well beyond the industry’s control," the IFA said.

Mr Gallie stressed that in the meantime, it is important that people continue to support local and Irish, "whether you are a retailer, wholesaler, government procurement, hospitality sector, butcher, or all those doing the weekly shop – please support Irish farmers".

“We are calling on the industry not to impose any further price drops on the farmer. The next move must be up. If we want an industry to grow food for our customers, then a return to profitability is imperative and quickly," Mr Gallie said.

Export values increased in 2022

Despite the ongoing pressures faced by the sector, Irish pigmeat export values were 2% higher in 2022 at €540m, as higher prices helped to offset some reduction in export volumes as the year progressed, according to Bord Bia.

However, pig producers were faced with unprecedented production costs, which severely impacted on viability for much of the year.

Since 2018, the global pigmeat market has been shaped by a series of challenging events, led by the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF), which caused unprecedented swings in trade flows and pricing levels, Bord Bia said in its newly-published Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23.

The pigmeat market in 2022 operated against a backdrop of weaker global demand as the foodservice channel remained challenging due to Covid-19 restrictions in a number of key regions.

Irish pig price increased by almost 28% during the second half of 2022 to reach €2 per kg. For the year as a whole, Irish pig prices increased by approximately 14% to €1.77 per kg.

Irish pig prices had started the year at a low of €1.40 per kg and reached peak prices of €2.03 during December.

The volume of Irish pigmeat exports fell marginally to 228,000 tonnes in 2022.

Export markets

Pigmeat shipments to international markets accounted for 69% of export volumes at 157,000 tonnes, with China remaining the key partner destination.

Trade with international markets fell by 3% to €345m.

The recovery in Chinese domestic production negatively affected Irish pigmeat exports during 2022, with the value of shipments of Irish pigmeat to China falling by 31% to €130m.

However, this decline was largely offset by stronger growth in other international markets such as Australia, the Philippines, the US, and South Korea where lower domestic output levels boosted import demand.

The value of Irish pigmeat shipped to these international markets was 40% higher at €150m.

Lower pigmeat availability across the EU, most notably in Denmark, Germany, and Poland, helped Irish exports to the region increase by 23% to €100m, during 2022.

Exports to the UK were 3% higher at €95m, driven by higher unit pricing as volumes to this market declined.