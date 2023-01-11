A future in ag is worth considering for those weighing up CAO choices

There will no doubt be a lot of big decisions made around farmhouse kitchen tables this week as the CAO deadline fast approaches on February 1.

It's a big ask at 18 to know exactly what you want to do for the next 40-plus years of your working life, but a good rule of thumb, which has always served me well, has been to follow your interests and the rest soon falls into place.

With so much uncertainty around the future of farming at the moment, I'm sure many parents are nervous about seeing their young ones select an ag science course.

But remember that modern agriculture courses are a recognised science of their own, with skills directly translatable across a plethora of careers.

Not only has an ag science graduate a good grounding in the theory behind crop management and animal husbandry, but they will often also leave college with a good understanding of biology, chemistry, and business management - all sought-after skills in themselves in the modern workplace.

You only need a quick scroll on LinkedIn to remind yourself of the reams of opportunities directly within Irish agriculture.

Even if your young one isn't destined for a life with a 'graip' in their hands and wellies planted on their feet, there are many other career paths within agriculture, or relating to it, where solid knowledge of the industry is essential.

I could nearly list a job for every letter of the alphabet - from agronomists and AI technicians to scientists helping to research solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the industry, to sales reps, nutritionists, vets, engineers, book-keepers, mechanics, contractors, calf-rearers, herd managers, procurement managers, tractor drivers, hoof trimmers, shearers, to name a few.

Even in more corporate settings, like the major retailers, insurance firms, foreign embassies, marketing and mainstream media, having a solid grasp of indigenous food production and an appreciation for rural culture can set you apart in so many ways.

Farm kids also are renowned for their unparalleled work ethic, critical thinking, practical skills, humility, and respect for their colleagues and tools.

And often in offices, while it's easy to find someone with the core skills needed for the business, it can be a struggle to find someone with basic farming knowledge or experience of working with farmers - which as one of Ireland's biggest industries is an important market to many mainstream enterprises.

No career path is a straight line and with the policy focus on sustainability and conservation, these skills will be in hot demand well into the long-term future regardless of where your path takes you.

I was speaking to a woman high up in a meat processing plant at a recent function. Growing up, her heart had always been in farming and rural life, but she was fiercely intelligent and showed real business acumen so naturally, she had been encouraged into a more mainstream route.

However, her career took her meandering through the world of marketing, before she was able to combine her skills for a high-powered role driving sustainability within the industry, where she can really make an impact.

It just shows that no one ever really knows where their career will take them when they start out, but everything has a funny way of coming together in the end.

Apprenticeships

I laughed when I read it, but the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, really couldn't have said it any better when he last week dubbed it "bonkers" that there were no agricultural apprenticeships.

Farming - ironically perhaps the most practical of all modern professions - should not simply rely on home schooling for its next generation.

Launch dates have now been announced for a level 7 farm manager apprenticeship programme, and level 6 farm technician, and horticulture programmes - which will hopefully lift the barriers to entry for those not wishing to take the university route or for those not from farming backgrounds.

Those who are interested should keep an eye out for more information between July and September when the three programmes are due to go live for apprentice registrations.