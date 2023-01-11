Dairy exports increase by 33% in 2022

Record high agri-food export figures announced this week “show the importance of farming to the Irish economy”, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said.

The value of Ireland’s food, drink, and horticulture exports increased by 22% last year to reach €16.7bn.

According to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23, the significant increase in food and drink exports, up €3bn since 2021 and almost 30% on pre-pandemic levels (€13bn in 2019), can be attributed to both increasing unit prices, due to inflation and rising input and operational costs, and an increase in the volume of goods exported.

Irish dairy exports were valued at €6.8bn last year, a year-on-year value increase of 33% or €1.7bn, driven mainly by Irish butter (up 26% in value) and cheese (up 25% in value).

Dairy remains the largest element within Irish food and drink exports with over 1.7m tonnes of product shipped to over 130 markets worldwide.

This was followed by the meat and livestock sector, with exports valued at over €4bn representing a 15% value increase (up €520m) compared to 2021.

Irish beef exports were the largest contributor to the meat sector, valued at €2.5bn, an increase of €384m, or 18% on 2021 levels.

The value of Irish livestock exports grew by 8% in 2022 to reach an estimated €230m.

There was approximately 285,000 head of live cattle exported, which represented a 15% year-on-year increase.

Export destinations

Exports of Irish horticulture and cereals exceeded €300m, with mushrooms, largely destined for the UK, accounting for 50% or €152m (down 6% on 2021), while cereals exports were valued at €73m (up 10% on 2021).

Last year, more than one-third (34%) of Ireland’s total food and drink exports in value terms were destined for international markets, while the EU and UK accounted for 34% and 32% respectively.

The UK remains the largest single-country market for Irish food and drink exports, with exports valued at an estimated €5.4bn in 2022, an increase of 20% on 2021 levels.

Irish food and drink exports to the EU increased by 29% to reach €5.7bn last year, and for international markets, the value increased by 23% to reach €5.6 billion.

Exports to the US increased by almost 40% to more than €2bn and while China’s Covid-19 restrictions contributed to a decline in exports to China, growth in the value of exports to the Philippines, India, Malaysia, and Japan more than offset this decline. Overall, Ireland’s food and drink exports to Asia increased by 9% to €1.5bn.

Reacting to the figures, IFA president Tim Cullinan said that, unlike some sectors, the agri-food sector “is embedded in every region and the return from exports generates activity in literally every rural parish”.

He said the performance underlines the resilience of the sector as it came in a year when farmers were dealing with massive hikes in the cost of production.