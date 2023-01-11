National Dialogue on Women in Ag opens for registration

Registration for the government's National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture is open on the Department’s website, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The event will examine gender issues in farming and the agri-food sector and explore how the gender balance of agriculture can be improved in the future. Women currently account for some 18,000 or 13% of all farm holders in Ireland.

The outcomes will also be compiled into a report, which will be used to inform future policy.

Minister McConalogue said: “This will be an important opportunity for the sector to engage on gender equality issues in agri-food, with particular attention on farming.

“The dialogue will be led by former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, and will feature panel discussions and workshops, with a view to gathering views as possible across issues such as leadership and visibility, education and awareness, sustainability, as well as financial and legal matters.

“The aim is that the outcome of the dialogue will feed into future national policy. I’m looking forward to the day and engaging on this important topic.”

As well as discussions and workshops, the conference will include addresses from the former German Minister for Agriculture, Julia Klöckner; Glanbia plc chief executive Siobhán Talbot; as well as Minister McConalogue and his colleagues Ministers of State Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon.

Minister of State Hackett said: “As a female farmer myself, I am acutely aware of the need for our voices to be amplified in a sector that is largely dominated by men. This National Dialogue provides an opportunity for women involved in any farm enterprise across the country to highlight how we can continue to contribute to the future of farming, and I encourage all women involved in farming to register and attend.”

Minister of State Heydon highlighted that while women have always been central to farm enterprises across the generations, this has often been in roles that are not visible or sufficiently recognised. The dialogue is one of the measures introduced in the new CAP to rectify this.

Attendance is free with places to be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.