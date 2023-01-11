Ammonia emissions target poses challenge for Irish agriculture

Legislation requires Ireland to reduce ammonia emissions by 1% by 2030, compared to 2005 and by 5% from 2030 onwards, compared to 2005. In Ireland, agriculture is responsible for 99% of all ammonia emissions.

These are "very challenging targets", said Dr Dominika Krol, Teagasc research officer on agricultural gaseous emissions.

Speaking with Teagasc Sustainability Adviser Cathal Somers on a recent episode of 'The Environmental Edge' podcast, Dr Krol said: "Approximately 90% of all ammonia comes from manure management, storage, housing and land spreading, and grazing animals. It's only really 10% that's associated with synthetic fertiliser".

She went on to talk about the most effective mitigation measures, and revealed that protected urea, low emission slurry spreading (LESS), and covering slurry stores are all very good options. Together, LESS and protected urea offer 80% of potential mitigation.

Ammonia is a gaseous form of nitrogen. Ammonia emissions, therefore, represent a loss of nutrients on farms, as well as being an air pollutant with health and environmental impacts.

Ammonia can react in the air with particulate matter, and in cities in particular, it can combine with exhaust gases and particles from traffic and other sources, causing really severe respiratory problems. Dr Krol said " serious health conditions and even death" can be attributed to such air pollution.

Ammonia can also indirectly lead to emissions of nitrous oxide, a particularly potent greenhouse gas, and ammonia may hamper carbon sequestration in peat soil.

How can one stop or reduce ammonia emissions from slurry tanks? The location of most slurry in Ireland under slats limits what one can do.

In slurry, there's a mixture of organic and inorganic (or mineral) nitrogen. The organic form is much more stable, and derives mainly from dung. When applied to the soil, it is converted to mineral nitrogen over a long period, and becomes available for plant growth.

Dr Krol explained that the nitrogen which is already in mineral form in the slurry tank comes primarily from animal urine, "That mineral nitrogen is literally one step away from ammonia, so it's called ammonium. Ammonium, depending on the pH of the slurry, can very easily convert into ammonia. The higher the slurry pH, the more ammonium can be converted into ammonia".

Ammonia can be readily lost from slurry during storage. One of the mitigation options is to cover slurry storage to retain the ammonia within the slurry, or just above the slurry.

Dr Krol explained there is a lot of ammonia in the air above the slurry, versus what is within the slurry. "But if you remove the ammonia layer from above the slurry with wind, there will be more ammonia from the slurry moving into the layer above," she said.

Cathal Somers asked Dr Krol to address the effectiveness of slurry amendments in reducing ammonia emissions. She said, "Chemical amendments are probably the most tried and tested. They predominantly reduce slurry pH and, in that way, keep ammonia in that ammonium form. To reduce the pH, the chemicals we need are acids, so that kind of amendment is called acidification. It's not really broadly available in Ireland".

It is very popular in Denmark in the storage of slurry, and there's also equipment available there to acidify the slurry in the tanker during spreading. More acidification systems are coming on stream in the UK also.

"That sort of technology has really good efficacy in reducing ammonia. We're talking about, you know, even over 90% reduction in ammonia emissions, so that's massive".

Dr Krol indicated that farmers do not need to worry that lower pH slurry might adversely reduce the pH of the soil. "In storage, slurry is usually acidified to a pH of 5.5, and at land spreading, it's at 6 or even a little bit above".

Strong acids, such as sulphuric acid, are most commonly used in the acidification process, in the countries from which research results are available. There are health and safety concerns regarding the on-farm handling of large quantities of such dangerous acids.

Despite such considerations, Dr Krol concluded that acidification "would be a really good option in terms of how much ammonia can be reduced from slurry storage".

She said acidification methods may become more available in Ireland. But it may require trained personnel from outside companies to bring acid to farms for addition to outdoor storage tanks with slurry dosing systems attached.

Dr Krol could not recommend biological or physical methods or aeration from the point of view of reducing ammonia emissions.

Biological slurry amendments are mostly based on bacteria or enzymes.

"To be honest, while they're available on the market and there's still quite a lot of research ongoing in that area, I would kind of advise caution here, because from the research in our group, we haven't necessarily seen any reductions in ammonia emissions". But farmers find they have other benefits, such as making slurry agitation easier.

Farmers should also beware of loss of nitrogen in ammonia emissions, if using slurry aeration.

"Unfortunately... any research done internationally points to it being rather negative for ammonia, and increasing emissions," Dr Krol said.

She said she knows that's not what farmers want to hear, given the usefulness and safety aspect of having slurry ready for use, without releasing a dangerous big gas plume when agitating.

Aeration removes the slurry crust. "However, one of the main mitigation options for ammonia and one of the easiest from slurry storage, is to create a crust".

Such a crust constitutes a natural barrier to ammonia emissions. "So anything that breaks down that crust, that's a bit of an issue in terms of ammonia emissions".

Physical amendments absorb ammonium onto the surface of materials such as biochar or zeolite. There is huge variability within this broad category, said Dr Krol.