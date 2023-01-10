Campaign to inform farmers about new agri-environment schemes 

An intensive information campaign will soon be launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to inform farmers and advisers on the new application process for the schemes which have replaced Ireland's Common Agricultural Policy that started in 2014.

The new scheme will have the usual window for applications, from the middle of February to May 15.

Since 2018, all farmers must apply online. Again in 2023, DAFM plans to organise about 20 clinics around the country, where farmers can meet one-to-one with a Department official and make their application.

The basic income support for sustainability (BISS), and area-related schemes, have replaced the basic payment scheme (BPS).

The BISS will be based on payment entitlements, but the value of the payment entitlements will change. Convergence between high and low payments per hectare will have an impact.

The new complementary redistributive income support for sustainability (CRISS), also known as front-loading, redistributes funds from larger farms to small and medium-sized farms. The payment is paid to every farmer on the first 30 hectares. It is not linked to the entitlement values, and is paid per eligible hectare.

The new eco scheme has replaced the greening payment that was based on entitlements. The new eco scheme is not linked to entitlements, and will be paid per eligible hectare.

The targeted agricultural modernisation scheme, TAMS, will continue in 2023. Proposed changes, for which approval is awaited from the European Commission, include a higher grant rate of 60% in respect of investments under the low emission spreading equipment, farm safety scheme, organic capital investment scheme, and the solar scheme, in line with Government priorities.

Young farmers and female farmers will be also provided with grant aid for capital investments at an enhanced grant rate of 60%, providing they meet the necessary eligibility requirements.

Changes to the investment ceilings are also proposed, including that the ceiling for investments will be reset at €90,000 per holding, a stand-alone investment ceiling of €90,000 for solar installation will be put in place, and the ceiling for investment for the pig and poultry investment strand of support will increase to €500,000. The low emissions slurry-spreading equipment investment ceiling will remain in place.

It is also proposed to include equine investments in TAMS 3, such as facilities for housing and training of horses, manure storage, horse-specific safety items, and equine fencing.

The proposed minimum eligibility criteria for equine investments will include that a participant farms at least five hectares.

It is proposed to increase the TAMS grant ceiling for solar from 11kW currently to 30kW. The limit for pigs and poultry will remain at 62kW.

TAMS terms and conditions, and the investment list for grant-aided items, are being finalised. All reference costs for new and existing investments are also being reviewed.

The new young farmers' scheme has been described by a DAFM official as essentially a start-up grant over five years of about €43,750.

Up to now, the young farmers' scheme targeted at farmers under 40 starting their farming enterprise paid a benefit of €68 per entitlement held.

That has changed to a benefit per hectare, and also a higher amount of money, funded by a higher proportion (about €35 million per year) of the overall direct payments budget.

Young farmers applying from this year onwards will average €175 per hectare declared on their application, subject to a maximum of 50 hectares.

For existing applicants, the higher rate in the new scheme will be paid, per hectare declared, for the rest of their five years.

Also on the way in 2023 is aid for "the forgotten farmers".

But the proposals, which Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced at the Macra conference, are not finalised or fully developed yet. A DAFM official has said the emphasis is on identifying those "truly forgotten", and to concentrate funding for them.

The Minister has identified the "Forgotten Farmers" as a group aged under 40 in 2015, who established their holdings prior to 2008 (when the Installation Aid Scheme of payments for new young farmers ended).

The 2023 organic farming scheme has 80% increased funding of €37 million. The programme for Government has a target of 7.5% of all land to be farmed organically by 2030, and €256 million has been allocated in the CAP strategic plan to achieve and hopefully exceed this target.

There was been a 20% increase in applications to join the organic farming scheme in 2022, compared to 2021, bringing in an expected additional 17,000 hectares. Overall, there has been an increase of 35% of land farmed organically over the past two years.

The current scheme closed on 9 December 2022. with a total of 2,100 new applicants. The scheme will reopen in 2023.

The ACRES scheme was designed to take participants in on a tranched or phased basis, including 30,000 in the first tranche, which was oversubscribed by about 16,000. it remains to bve seen how many of them can be taken into the scheme.

The beef data and genomics programme, BDGP, ended on December 31, having started in two tranches in 2015 and 2017. In total, €300 million was allocated to the scheme. About 22,500 farmers participated in BDGP I from 2015 to 2020, while just over 1,500 farmers participated in BDGP II, which commenced in 2017.

The numbers left participating in BDGP I during the transitional scheme years of 2021 and 2022 fell to about 17,000.

The BDGP scheme is now being replaced by the suckler carbon efficiency programme (SCEP). Applications for SCEP, which is a multi-annual scheme, will open in March 2023 and close in May 2023. There are four mandatory actions in the scheme, namely replacement strategy, genomics, weighing, and surveys.

DAFM also operated the Exchequer-funded beef environmental efficiency programme (BEEP-S) from 2019 to 2022.

Now, the Exchequer-funded beef welfare scheme has replaced the BEEP-S. One of the main elements of the BEEP-S, namely weighing, is now an integral element of the SCEP.

The final make-up of the beef welfare scheme is being decided, with the scheme expected to open for applications in late July, 2023.