Lamb prices down a further 10-15c/kg

The lamb trade has hit another difficult patch, with downward pressure on prices at the factories and darkening clouds hanging over the future returns from the export markets.

The factory prices have been reduced by 10-15 cents/kg this week on the opening quotes, with some of the processors advising suppliers that their opening prices are not assured beyond the early days of the week.

Uncertainty on the trade for lamb exports over the coming weeks is being blamed for the downturn in prices, as rumours circulate of Irish lamb being displaced by non-EU-produced exports of frozen lamb into some of the mainstream EU markets.

Trade at the factories opened with lambs being quoted at 600-620 cents/kg, which has been described as "very disappointing" by suppliers, conscious that their margins are being slashed by these prices.

Reports indicate that the factories are continuing to pay up to 635 cents/kg for supplies for this week.

At this level of return, the sheep farmers who bought in stores and purchased high-cost meal for finishing are in trouble trying even to balance their books during the early weeks of 2023.

The falling factory trade has also been reflected in the live sales at the marts, where there were increased supplies on offer on Monday.

The prices peaked at €103 over at Corrin Mart on Monday, where there was an entry of 520 head.

The top price of €158 was paid for a pen of seven weighing 58 kgs, while a lot of eleven weighing 54kg made €157, and a pen of ten weighing 55 kgs made €150. The factory-type lots sold for up to €86 over.

The prices for a large sale of 700 head were back by up to €7/head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, which was attributed to the drop in factory prices being reflected at the ringside.

The top price was €156 paid for a pen of five weighing 59 kg, and a pen of four weighing 56kg made €153, while a lot of ten weighing 55kg sold for €150. The factory-type lots sold for up to €87 over.