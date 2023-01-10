Beef prices: Chinese reopening further bolsters markets

The beef prices are continuing to harden at the factories this week as the appetite for supplies exceeds the availability of stock, and the processors are coming under pressure to secure sufficient to fill the orders.

The announcement of trade for Irish beef re-opening in China has added to the positive outlook for the year ahead for the finishers, who have been early into the arena to stress that stronger market returns must be passed back to the producers.

The prices on offer have strengthened by at least five cents/kg at the factories this week, and the demand for cattle at the processing units is reported to be very strong.

While most of the factories are quoting a base of 500 cents/kg for steers for this week, they are finding it very difficult to get any number of stock for less than 505 cents/kg, and many of the regular suppliers are holding out for a base of 510 cents/kg.

There are some - unconfirmed - reports of up to 515 cents/kg being achieved for quality lots of steers for this week's kill at factories which are under extreme pressure to get sufficient stock.

There is a similar pattern of trade for heifers. The base of 505-510 cents/kg being quoted is reportedly being surpassed by 5-10 cents/kg by the factories to get stock as demand exceeds supply in many regions of the country.

The adage that "the rising tide lifts all boats" is applicable to the beef trade this week as prices for young bulls and cows follow the pattern of trade for the prime cattle.

The young bulls are generally operating off a base of 510 cents/kg for R's, with intake low, while the strong supply of cows over several months, has done nothing to dampen demand.

Cow prices have strengthened - again - with the good R-grade cows making up to 470 cents/kg for this week and prices ranging from 460 cents/kg.

A comparison of prices being paid for cows at the live sales at the marts would suggest that a higher return from the factories could be justified.

The intake at the factories for the first week of 2023 was up 2,300 head on the start of 2022, with all categories showing an increase.

Overall, there was a kill of 29,132 head, which was an increase of 2,300 head on the opening week last year.

Steer supply was 300 head higher at 9,813, and heifers were up 700 head at 9,852, while the cows gained 800 head at 5,635.

Overall intake of young bulls remains low, relative to other categories, while maintaining the pattern of other sectors of an upward trend on 2022. The supply of 3,579 head last week was 500 more than the same week last year.