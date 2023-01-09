Brian Reidy: Get ready for the challenges of 2023

As we start another year, the challenges facing livestock producers keep coming. Targets are being set to reduce cars on our roads, and then out of the other side of their mouth, they say, “sure, we mightn’t be able to do that, let's get rid of more cows”.

The new Nitrates banding needs careful consideration by all dairy producers regarding efficiency per litre, per cow and per hectare. All of this must be considered with the possibility of the Nitrates Derogation being removed.

Band 3 is the only show in town as it doesn’t restrict a cow's production, a hectare's production or a farm's production. With land and labour now the new quotas on dairy farms, there are plenty of challenges ahead.

What calf rearing and residency/movement regulations are coming down the tracks?

For suckler farmers, the axe is being wielded, and who knows where that will all end. Payments to get out or reduce numbers for a long period of time at least are all ahead of us.

January preparation for the spring

January is always very busy on dairy and suckler farms, and the list of jobs can feel endless. Calving will obviously be high on the list, but try not to take your eye off other things that may need to be done around now.

All going well, the grazing season is not too far away. There is a lot of grass on many farms, and hopefully, that can be utilised. Dairy herds will hope to get cows to grass once a few are calved, while most beef farms will be targeting a turn-out date in early to mid-March or thereabouts, depending on land type and weather.

Fencing is always required to fix any problems, and if conditions allow, it should be high on the 'to-do' list before calving starts. Clearing fence wire of debris and fixing any breaks will mean that turnout can happen when it is suitable to do so, rather than the panic to get a few paddocks ready the day before opening the doors.

Fertiliser and Slurry season

It is important that strategies are put in place to get the very best use of slurry on your grazing ground in conjunction with efficient use of chemical fertiliser. We must all treat slurry as an important nutrient and try to use it wisely to reduce overall production costs.

For fertiliser, it is important that you use the correct products based on the nutrients required by your land. It doesn’t look like the price of fertiliser will be much different to that of 2022, so using it accurately and efficiently will be a must. If you have recent soil results, use these to devise your fertiliser, slurry and dung spreading strategy.

Learn from fertiliser responses from recent years. If you have soil results, does your land need lime? It’s the cheapest fertiliser available and often the one that gets ignored most! The earlier you get it out, the more benefit you will get from it in 2023.

Crop production decisions for 2023

After an excellent 2022 growing season, many are looking at increasing alternative cropping strategies this year. I mentioned this in recent weeks, and it has stimulated a lot of conversation with farmers.

Many are commenting about farms going back to producing more of their animal feed, just like previous generations had done. For some, it will mean growing more alternative crops, such as whole crop and maize, which are hugely successful due to the proven varieties and excellent growing technologies available.

In 2022 many had failed to make sufficient grass silage due to the drought, and only for the availability of alternatives would they have been in big bother. Obviously, a forage production strategy that includes alternative feeds will ensure that you do not put all your eggs in one basket in the form of grass silage.

Whatever you are considering base your decisions on solid facts and figures. maize silage, beet and whole crop will provide double the energy for every euro you spend on Nitrogen than grass silage in a two-cut system will.

Those figures hold through on both owned and rented ground. Anyone that has introduced forages other than grass silage to their feeding strategy has seen improved animal performance as total energy intakes have been driven forward.

More energy consumed means more milk and solids, better utilisation of grass nutrients, faster weight gain, earlier finish and better growth in weanlings.

Dosing tidy-up

For those who dosed cattle and cows at housing: Don’t forget that if you used products that only control mature fluke and worms, then you should have at this stage dosed for a second time to target the remaining fluke.

This is particularly important in dairy cows if they tested positive for fluke, as you will need to adhere to a withdrawal period on any product you use before supplying milk. Lice also seem to be fairly common in sheds at present and needs to be controlled. It's becoming more common to cip animals’ backs and tails - this is a fantastic way to manage stock indoors.