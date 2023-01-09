Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
For those who dosed cattle and cows at housing: Don’t forget that if you used products that only control mature fluke and worms, then you should have at this stage dosed for a second time to target the remaining fluke.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 11:55

Monday, January 9 - Sunday, January 15

All Stock

  • Clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink, they don’t eat and, as a result, don’t perform. By regularly, I mean at least weekly.
Dairy

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in autumn calvers; consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this, as we are now well into the autumn AI season.
  • Early spring cows are now dry, and most will be dried off in the next two weeks.
  • Set up a dry cow diet appropriate to prepare these cows for their next lactation. As mentioned above, a quality dry cow mineral is so important.

Sucklers 

  • Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum.
  • Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours.
  • If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
  • Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.

Growing weanlings, replacement heifers and store cattle

  • Gaining weight on young animals is much cheaper than on older ones. Many silages, particularly first-cuts from last year, are low in protein. Low protein diets for young stock will prevent good intakes and cattle will not grow efficiently on low protein.

Finishers

  • Stock housed in early November will now benefit from an increase in energy to their diet to get the final finish over the next month. Is your finishing system the one which will give you the best returns?
  • It may be time to reassess your system and consider the merits of steers compared to bulls or heifers.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
