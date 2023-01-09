CAP changes: How 2023 will shape up for dairy farmers

A dairy seminar was held by Bandon Co-operative recently, which offered those in attendance a valuable insight into how 2023 will shape up.

On the commodities side, CEO Ger Brickley pointed to a stabilisation and increase in supply in major milk-producing areas along with some demand burn-off due to heady product prices.

While there may be a decrease in milk prices at farm level to reflect to a changed supply-demand equilibrium, there are some positive factors that should give underlying support including relatively low stocks, subdued milk supply in New Zealand, and relatively high feed prices putting a lid on supply.

In terms of the CAP changes, agricultural consultant Owen O’Driscoll and colleague Sean O’Mahony were on hand to outline in detail the changes coming into effect for 2023.

These include the introduction of banding as a means of classifying the production level for all dairy herds, with a knock-on effect on the stocking rates allowable for dairy farmers.

As part of the message, options were presented for how farmers can best cope with the new rules.

Options

Where the new nitrates co-efficient are affecting and constricting the desired stocking rate, farmers will need to consider either reducing stocking numbers to fit within the new rules.

This can be either by reducing cow numbers or by offloading non-core animals, be it beef animals, empty cows or contract rearing heifers to squeeze down the deemed nitrogen output of the herd.

Dr Morgan Sheehy, ruminant director of Devenish Nutrition, cautioned against underfeeding cows or drying cows off early as a strategy to reduce production to bring the herd band from one band to another reminding farmers that in the era of quotas such strategies tended to manifest in fertility and other health issues.

He underlined that higher production cows were 38% more efficient in term of the carbon footprint per kg of milk solids and he hoped that this would be taken account of in future revisions as dumbing down the future genetics of cows is a total loss of efficiency.

Some farmers questioned whether production should be increased seeking to produce more milk from fewer cows where cow numbers are limited.

Dr Sheehy suggested that very high-output cows are very high-maintenance cows and required higher management skills for this to be an effective strategy.

Exporting slurry

Back to the current state of events though, Owen O’Driscoll suggested alternative options include exporting slurry, although this option comes with the warning that it will be progressively more difficult to find homes for such slurry due to changes in the way in which the nitrogen percentage contained within slurry is being calculated.

Under the new rules, effectively any given volume of slurry now needing to be exported is more than double the amount that would have been calculated under the old rules.

Along with the greater quantities, those importing slurry will need to have soil tests taken where their stocking rate exceeds certain organic nitrogen levels, just to add a couple of further complications any imported slurry needs to be applied via Low Emission Slurry Spreading Technology.

The message here was to line up an agreement with an importing farmer early this year and to make sure they will be able to take the import.

Farmers will and are already on the hunt for extra land as an option to absorb the increase nitrogen loading but securing such land can come as an expensive added cost.

The Basic Payment Scheme plus greening as we know it is also morphing into a BISS (Basic Income Support), CRISS (Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability) and Eco scheme payments.

Farmers in attendance were encouraged to use the online calculator available on at agriculture.gov.ie to see how their payments will change over the coming four years.