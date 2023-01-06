Farmers urged to review their safety practices this January 

Farmers are being urged to review their farm safety practices this January to ensure a safe working environment in 2023.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has reported 12 fatal farm workplace accidents in 2022, a year in which there was a total of 26 work-related fatalities in the country.

Fatal farm workplace accidents were reported for 11 counties in 2022.

Farming remains the sector with the highest number of fatalities.

Risky business

Teagasc research officer David Meredith told Friday's Signpost webinar that for farmers in general, "there's an expectation that farming is a risky business, and accidents are to be expected".

"Our data shows us slightly more than 50% of farmers in Ireland believe that is the case," Mr Meredith said.

However, it is "positive" that there is a safety culture that is "developing - it's not the majority by any means, but it is developing, and this is really important if we're going to change how we communicate safety, and how we make farming a safer occupation into the future".

Mr Meredith said that through work he and his colleagues have done with farm advisors, it was found that they "take their cues from farmers, and are less likely to raise farm safety issues if they believe farmers are reluctant to discuss them".

"This makes perfect sense from the point of view of if you're a farm advisor, you don't want to be getting someone's back up by raising issues they really don't want to talk about," he said.

"We need farmers to step into this space and say: 'yes, safety is important'.

"One of the ways of bringing those conversations out is to think about how we share experiences and to do so in a way that's non-judgemental.

"This is sharing experiences of near misses and close calls, or maybe serious accidents that might have happened to other family members on-farm.

"They might be an important means of farmers and farm workers identifying solutions to some of the risks that they face on a daily basis."

Stress in farming

Mr Meredith also told the Signpost webinar that the issue of stress in farming has "become more prominent in recent years".

"Stress is a feature of all occupations including farming, farming isn't exceptional from the point of view that people experience stress whilst working on farms," he said.

"Farming is different though; there are a lot of things that farmers cannot control - weather, markets, they are two huge issues that farmers have very little control over, and that uncertainty can cause a lot of stress.

"You can get these individual stressors, but they begin to combine; and when they combine, they can become quite problematic."

Mr Meredith explained that new research is showing that stress amongst farmers increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Interestingly, this means that farmers are now the same as other workers in rural areas - their stress levels were lower to begin with, and increased during the pandemic, such that they became very similar to other workers in terms of the level of stress that they're recording," he added.

Review farm safety practices

Teagasc health and safety specialist John McNamara has this week urged all farmers to review safety practices on their farms this January, to ensure a safe working environment for farm families in 2023.

Of the fatal farm workplace accidents reported to date in 2022, 59% (seven) were to persons aged 65 or older; 33% (four) were among persons aged 55 to 64 years; and 8% (one) were in the 45 to 54 years old category.

Major causes associated with farm workplace fatalities in 2022 are farm vehicles and machinery (59%); falls from heights and falling objects (33%); and slurry drowning (8%).

Tragically, a fatal farm accident associated with a tractor also occurred on January 2, 2023, to a young farmer in his 20s, Mr McNamara noted.

Key safety messages from 2022 data include that particular attention needs to be paid to the safety of ‘senior’ farmers, Teagasc said.

Other key messages are that moving vehicles such as tractors, teleporters, and ATVs pose a high risk to persons in close vicinity of them.

Farmers should also take precautions when accessing heights such as hay or straw stacks or roofs, and watch out for insecure loads at heights which can fall and kill.

It should also be ensured on farms that slurry and water tanks are securely fenced, Teagasc said.

Over 4,500 accidents on Irish farms annually

Over 4,500 farm accidents occur annually, according to data from the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Data from 2020 shows that there were 4,523 accidents on Irish farms.

Over 88% of these farm accidents involved the farm operator, with a further 11% relating to family members. Farm workers accounted for the remaining 1% of farm workplace accidents.

Close to half (46%) of farm workplace injuries required hospitalisation, with a further 18% needing GP medical treatment and 16% receiving first aid.

Sheep farms accounted for 37% of reported workplace accidents, followed by dairy farms (25%), cattle-non-suckling (14%), and both cattle-suckling and tillage (12%).

Over half of farm accidents involved livestock (52%), with a further one-third relating to trips and falls (32%).

Of the remainder, 13% involved farm vehicles and machinery with a further 3% of accidents specifically associated with farm buildings.