Industry ready to 'further develop trade opportunities' with China as beef export ban lifts

The suspension of Ireland's beef exports to China was a "major loss" to the entire beef sector.
Industry ready to 'further develop trade opportunities' with China as beef export ban lifts

Beef processors will work with the Department of Agriculture to finalise the necessary steps so that trade can recommence quickly, MII said.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 11:23
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Industry is ready to "renew and further develop trade opportunities" with customers in China as the ban on Irish beef exports lifts. 

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 by the Department of Agriculture of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

The department announced this week that following negotiations, exports will resume.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the Ibec sector organisation representing the country’s main primary beef processing companies, welcomed the news, which is a "long-awaited and welcome decision, and will widen the scope for beef exports over the coming years".

MII chair Philip Carroll said that the suspension of Ireland's beef exports to China was a "major loss" to the entire beef sector, "just as sales to this important new market were set to ramp up".

“This announcement will now enable companies to renew and further develop trade opportunities with customers in China which have been disrupted for the past two and a half years," Mr Carroll said.

He said that beef processors will work with the Department of Agriculture to finalise the necessary steps so that trade can recommence quickly. 

Vote of confidence

Announcing the lifting of the ban, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that Ireland's reputation as an exporter of high-quality beef worldwide "hinges on its compliance with stringent animal health and food safety standards".

"As a major food exporter, we are always very conscious of the concerns of our customers," he said.

"China’s decision to resume Irish beef imports on the same conditions as before represents a clear vote of confidence in the output of our beef sector."

Read More

Irish beef exports to China will resume 

More in this section

30c/kg off-season Angus bonus offered 30c/kg off-season Angus bonus offered
Buying meat at a supermarket. 'Prospects for growth are strong' with Ireland 'well positioned to rebuild beef trade' with China
Red Angus - Irish countryside Benefits of renewed beef access to China must be seen in prices to farmers
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>"There is true value in having a vibrant sheep sector for economic and environmental reasons and this needs to be recognised."</p>

Sheep sector 'needs to be supported, not decimated'

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s