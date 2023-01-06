The sheep sector "needs to be supported, not decimated", farmers have stressed.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association sheep chair Sean McNamara has said that "every sheep farmer I know is furious" with prices.

He said that there is "no legitimate reason" why sheep prices in the first week of the year were €1 per kg behind where they were at this time last year.

"Over the last year, our costs have gone through the roof, yet the meat factories somehow think it is acceptable to pay us significantly less than this time last year," Mr McNamara said.

"It’s an absolute disgrace."

Mr McNamara said that "a bit of fair play" for sheep farmers is sought.

“On January 5, 2022, we were getting €7.30 per kg on average, now the average is €6.30 per kg," he said.

"How are sheep farmers expected to survive when the price we are getting paid bears no reflection on what it actually costs to produce the product?

"Beef prices are ahead of where they were this time last year; all we are looking for is a bit of fair play for sheep farmers.”

He said that farmers are in a "precarious position", and any further cuts to prices will make "the situation even worse".

"There is true value in having a vibrant sheep sector for economic and environmental reasons and this needs to be recognised," he added.

"The sector needs to be supported, not decimated.”

Average sheep farm income down 4%

The average income on sheep farms in 2022 is estimated by Teagasc to be down 4%.

This would bring the average sheep farm income back to about €19,800 last year, according to Teagasc economists.

Sheep farms benefitted from higher lamb prices in 2022, which remain at record levels, and payments via the Fodder Support Scheme, but have also had to deal with higher production costs.

The receipt of payments from participation in the Sheep Welfare Scheme boosted gross output, but was not sufficient to cover the input cost increases.

In 2023, lamb prices are forecast to increase by 2%, on average.

On farms with mainly sheep, incomes will continue to be boosted by the receipt of payments from CAP Pillar II schemes.

These payments will be from the new Sheep Improvement Scheme.

With a forecast 4% increase in costs, the average income on sheep farms in 2023 is forecast to decline by 2%, leaving the average income at just under €19,500.