30c/kg off-season Angus bonus offered

Certified Irish Angus has announced its 2023 off-season bonus, which will be made available to its members this spring.

The producer group is offering a bonus of 30c per kg for animals slaughtered between April 3, 2023, and June 9, 2023.

This off-season bonus will be paid in addition to the Farm Quality Assurance bonus which ranges from 12c to 20c per kg per animal.

Certified Irish Angus general manager Charles Smith said that the details of this bonus will help members to "make plans for spring 2023 with confidence".

"The bonus will provide an opportunity for members, helping them to offset the additional feed and fertiliser costs that are currently being experienced, and enable them to plan their spring beef production with additional certainty," he said.

To avail of this premium bonus, animals must be booked with Certified Irish Angus before January 23, 2023.

Farmers can book in their Angus cattle by downloading the form on the Certified Irish Angus website, emailing Certified Irish Angus, or logging onto its member’s online portal.

This will allow farmers to book their Angus cattle for slaughter online with its processor partners, ABP and Kepak.

Members who have ICBF Herd Plus will also be provided with details of the terminal index of each animal as they make their online booking allowing them to assess the benefits of using superior Angus genetics.

Certified Irish Angus Elite Breed Improvement Programme

The Certified Irish Angus Elite Breed Improvement Programme aims to improve the environmental and economic sustainability of its 12,000 active farmer members.

This programme has integrated a top-quality bull (Drumcrow Tribesman) in partnership with Dovea Genetics through AI.

Certified Irish Angus is also calling on pedigree breeders to avail of sexed semen and to produce top-quality stock bulls using Drumcrow Tribesman genetics.

Pedigree breeders that genotype male progeny which is part of the programme will be entitled to an €80 subsidy. Along with this, there are plans to introduce additional bulls to the programme in 2023.

Certified Irish Angus was established in 1995 with the primary goal to produce better Irish Angus animals.

Today, the group combines traditional farming methods with innovative genetic programmes to produce beef that is of superior quality in a more sustainable way.