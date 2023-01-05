'Prospects for growth are strong' with Ireland 'well positioned to rebuild beef trade' with China

Following the granting of access in 2018, Irish beef exports to China had been on a sharp upward trajectory.
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Favourable market conditions, coupled with the reopening of the foodservice sector in China where Irish product was previously most commonly placed, means Ireland is well positioned to rebuild its beef trade with China, according to Bord Bia.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the resumption of Irish beef exports to China, after shipments were suspended in May 2020 following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole said that the lifting of the suspension by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) is warmly welcomed by the Irish beef industry at large. 

Recently, Bord Bia launched a €1.3m EU beef and lamb promotion to promote the safety, sustainability, and natural values of beef and lamb to Chinese consumers and customers. 

"This campaign will intensify in the months ahead and run until May 2024," Mr O'Toole said.

"Throughout the suspension period, our office in Shanghai has been working hard to maintain strong trade relationships with our customer base in China. 

"In response to today’s announcement, we'll be working closely with our industry and their key partners in market to support the relaunch of Irish beef in China."

Irish beef relaunch campaign

In addition, Bord Bia will activate an Irish beef relaunch campaign, which will include trade seminars, chef demonstrations, and media influencer activity to ensure all potential opportunities are explored. 

"In the coming months, Bord Bia will also participate in two high-profile meat trade shows; the China International Meat Industry Exhibition scheduled to take place in April, and SIAL China, taking place in May, while further activities will be planned in due course," Mr O'Toole said.

Speaking from Shanghai on Thursday morning, Bord Bia’s China manager Conor O’Sullivan said that the news is coming at a time when China is reopening up after nearly three years of tight Covid-19 controls. 

"There is a renewed optimism in the market, an eagerness to do business, and prospects for growth are strong," Mr O'Sullivan said. 

"Favourable market conditions, coupled with the reopening of the foodservice sector in China, where Irish product was previously most commonly placed, means Ireland is well positioned to rebuild our beef trade with China.

"Following the granting of access in 2018, Irish beef exports to China were on a sharp upward trajectory, rising from just over €2m in 2018 to almost €40m in 2019, the last full year of trade." 

In 2020, beef exports were on track to far exceed 2019 levels, with January to May figures having more than doubled compared to the same period in the previous year, Mr O'Sullivan said.

"I look forward to working with Irish exporters to re-establish our market position and help the industry maximise the returns from this high potential market," he added.

Farming
