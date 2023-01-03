Former UFU president to get OBE

Former Ulster Farmers' Union president Victor Chestnutt has made the New Year's Honours list for his services to agriculture.
Mr Chestnutt, who farms with his son along the North Coast in Bushmills, North Co Antrim, is to be awarded an OBE.
He was elected UFU president in 2020, having served four years as deputy president.
Mr Chestnutt has also served the agricultural community in other roles, having previously held the positions of chairman and president of the British Texel Sheep Society.
Other agri-food champions featured include farm safety campaigner Jane Gurney, who founded 'Tilly Your Trailer' - a charity which raises awareness of proper trailer maintenance - following the death of her son, Harry, in 2014.
Moy Park Technical and R&D Director Europe Ursula Lavery is to be awarded an MBE for her services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland.
Aside from working for the major poultry processing firm, Ms Lavery also is the vice-chair of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association.