Sheep prices down €15-18/head on 2022

There was nothing to lift the spirits of lamb producers on prospects for 2023 when the factory quotes for the first week of the New Year were discussed on Tuesday.

"Disappointing" was the general summary of breeders in brief to the "no change" in the factory prices from the close of trade for 2022 last month.

"There is nothing in it for us. At the current prices being paid by the factories, the return is not good enough for the cost and the effort that has to be put into producing lambs for the factories", one producer put it.

The base quoted by the processors for this week is ranging 630-620 cents/kg with the bonus for quality, as applicable, adding around 10 cents/kg to the returns. It equates to little change from the later weeks of last year and is down 70-80 cents/kg on the prices at the start of 2022 equating to a drop of €15-18/head on a year ago.

Add in the change in production costs over the past year, during which the cost of concentrates almost doubled, and it is easy to see the basis for frustration and disappointment.

Bord Bia, in its assessment for the year forward, has noted that inflation in all of the key markets for Irish lamb is resulting in consumer purchasing changing to the cheaper cuts and a more difficult environment in which to sell the choice and more expensive cuts of lamb.

Irish production was up by around 90,000 head for 2022, an increase that will also have a carry-over effect into 2023 on the number of lambs which will become available to the processing plants.