Beef markets enter 2023 on positive footing

The New Year has started on a positive footing for beef producers as the prices at the factories continue to firm, and the outlook for the year ahead looks encouraging.

However, it is not an all blue sky on the horizon, as signs emerge of consumer resistance to paying the higher prices is expected to be reflected in a slight drop in consumption on the wider markets.

The EU Commission is forecasting a decline of 0.8 per cent for 2023, with production expected to be down in France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. On the consumption side the EU estimate is for demand to drop by 1.5 per cent.

While the month of January has often delivered weaker factory prices amid a slackening in demand for beef with the housewives shopping on a tighter spend in the post-Christmas period, there is no sign of a repeat for the early days of 2023.

The quoted base prices are at least on par with the ending of 2022, and some areas show a slight gain of a few cents/kg.

The steers are operating on a general base of 500 cents/kg. While the factories appear not anxious to concede more in general, there are some deals at 505 cents/kg being reported and the odd deal at up to 510 cents/kg being mentioned.

With the Christmas trade over, the processors have tightened on the premium for heifers over the steer price. Heifers are being quoted on par with the steers at 500 cents/kg.

However, suppliers are finding it a shade easier to get over the quoted price for the heifers with many deals for 510 cents/kg and a few securing a few cents over this week.

Young bull beef has become the Cinderella of the prime trade as prices on offer move further ahead of the comparative steer grade.

The R-grade young bulls are being quoted at around 520 cents/kg at the factories for this week, which is a very strong return for producers, who have remained in the sector over recent years, when their normally better performance over steers is factored in.

The cow prices, which have benefited from a year of record prices in 2022, are continuing where they ended 2022 at up to 470 cents/kg going for R grade this week. Demand for cows continues to be very strong with catering supplies, burger meat and mince the volume sector of the market.

The intake at the factories dropped to 29,502 for the last full week before Christmas, which was 6,000 head more than for the same week in 2021.

All categories were pro rata higher than for 2021, with the supply including 9,834 steers, 8,268 heifers, 8,060 cows, and 2,973 young bulls.