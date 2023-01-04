34-acre West Waterford land parcel attracts early interest

A 34.5-acre farm in West Waterford will be an interesting one to watch over the coming weeks.

This is not only because of the rarity of parcels of quality land coming on the market in this active part of the world, but also because its particular size makes it an attractive option for a number of potential buyers — from hobby farmers to expanding dairy operations.

The property is for sale with Dungarvan-based auctioneer Nicholas Dwayne and is located in the townland of Deelish, approximately 6km from Dungarvan, just off the N25 (main Cork-Waterford) road.

“The quality of the land is very good,” says Nicholas. “There are 25 good acres on it and the remaining nine acres or so consists of overgrown area. This could be put back to its best use with a bit of work... It’s a couple of hundred metres off the Cork-Waterford road on the Waterford side.”

There are no entitlements coming with the property and there aren’t any buildings on it. The water supply is a natural one and the holding enjoys an excellent stretch of road frontage.

“It’s divided into three good-sized fields,” says Nicholas. “This farm is in a very good dairying area. There are a lot of progressive dairy farmers nearby.

"Also, the Comeragh Mountains would not be far away, where there are a lot of sheep farmers. But I’d expect the main interest to come from a dairying perspective, like most places at the minute.

“The size of the holding would suit a hobby farmer too. It has been rented out for the last 10 years or so. The people selling it are reinvesting elsewhere.”

The price guide is a very reasonable €325,000 (€9,400/acre).