Researchers look to duckweed to process slurry

Scientists in Wales are examining the potential of duckweed to harness the nutrients in slurry to produce a high-protein feed for livestock.

The work at Aberystwyth University builds on work carried out in collaboration with Unversity College Cork.

The next stage of the research will see on-farm trials investigate how slurry and wastewater from the beef and dairy industries could be used to grow duckweed.

Duckweed is fast growing and can clean wastewater, while the resulting biomass can also provide a valuable protein source for feeding livestock.

Researchers say it could benefit beef and dairy producers by reducing their reliance on importing protein-rich feed, such as soybeans.

Duckweed’s wastewater cleansing properties could also reduce nutrient run-off, helping to improve water quality in rivers and coastal areas.

Dr Dylan Gwynn-Jones, who is leading the project at Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS), said: “We are very keen for farmers and the wider agriculture sector to get involved in the project.

"With expected increases in global food production, there is a pressing need for agriculture to be carbon-friendly, while protecting water quality and biodiversity.

“By helping the agricultural industry develop technology to produce valuable green protein from waste, the research effectively allows farmers to ‘make money from muck’.

“Native duckweeds can make slurry a valuable resource. They are amongst the fastest growing plants, they are tolerant of ammonium, which is found in slurry, and they produce valuable essential amino acids that make it a promising feedstock.”

Once dried, the resulting duckweed crop has a protein content of around 30-40%.

The project applies the teams’ knowledge of hydroponics and waste management to develop plant growth systems supplied with nutrients sourced from animal waste.

The €1.46m Brainwaves project (Bilateral Regional Accord between Ireland and Wales for Agricultural Valorisation and Environmental Sustainability) is part-funded by €1.16m from the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation Programme.