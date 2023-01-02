Toughest year in a generation for Irish pig producers

"A very, very tough year - probably the toughest year in a generation", was how Michael McKeon, Specialist Pig Development Officer at Teagasc Moorpark, described 2022 for Irish pig farmers.

In the spring, an average 600-sow unit was losing about €50,000 a month, and was still losing approximately €10,000 to €12,000 per month towards the end of the year, Teagasc experts explained in the latest Pig Edge episode.

"The average unit has lost over €400,000 in the 12 months of 2022," said McKeon, interviewed by Ciaran Carroll, the Head of Knowledge Transfer, Pig Development Department Contact Details at Teagasc.

Such massive losses have been somewhat reduced via two Pig Exceptional Payments (PEPs) from the Irish Government, with payments totalling up to €120,000, but farmers are still left with extremely substantial losses.

In January 2022, feed prices were already high, because both the global wheat harvest in 2020 and the maize harvest in 2021 had been poor. Then the war in Ukraine (one of the top global exporters of wheat and maize) sent prices skyrocketing.

Feed prices rose from about €382 a tonne in January 2022, to a high of €476 per tonne, with an average price of about €450 a tonne for 2022, or 156 cents per kilo (of carcase deadweight).

The previous highest feed costs had been in 2012 and 2013, when prices reached 123 cents and 135 cents per kilo, respectively.

It was not only the extent of the price rises in the spring of 2022 that were problematic, but the speed at which the prices escalated.

“The price of pig feed went up by about €77 a tonne in the space of three months, and that put serious strain on the cash flow of pig producers,” said Mr McKeon.

Feed prices eased somewhat in the last two months of 2022, following a spike after the bombing of the Kerch bridge to Crimea in October. Now, barley can be purchased in Ireland for €310 to €314 a tonne, a drop of about €40 a tonne since mid-October, said Mr McKeon. “And it’s the same with maize.”

With sharply increased feed prices early in 2022, pig prices had to rise (“Or, simply, there would be nobody in business”), but did not keep pace with escalating food costs. Pig prices started the year at a low level, at €1.43 per kilo and rose gradually to about €2.10 in September.

Prices stalled in September, as pigmeat consumers anticipated a hard winter with high energy costs, and retailers feared a downturn in consumption. The price has picked up very slightly in the meantime.

“The pig price has stayed at around 210 or 212 [cents per kilo] since September, which is unfortunate, because if the price increased by 10 or 12 cents a kilo further, it would really have got all the pig sector back into a profitable position”.

Instead, 2022 was a serious loss loss-making year for Irish pig farmers, probably the worst in the last 20 or 30 years.

As a consequence, sow numbers in Ireland reduced, by as much as 13,000. The Irish national sow herd had been extremely stable for the last 20 years, averaging about 145,000 sows.

Annual fluctuations were in the order of 3,000 or 4,000 more or less than that. The drop in 2022 brought the national sow herd to about 133,000 sows. “About 20 sow units have left the system.” It's estimated that this will lead to a reduction of about 6,500 pigs per week being slaughtered in Ireland in 2023.

The trend is similar across Europe. An EU survey of some countries (not including Ireland) undertaken in December 2021 and June 2022, found a “huge fall” of 280,000 sow numbers in that six-month period. It's estimated that in a two-year period, from mid-2021 to mid-2023, the sow herd will have fallen by between 600,000 and 650,000.

The biggest reduction in herds is taking place in Germany (which also suffered from African swine fever), but a drop of 14 to 15% is estimated in Poland.

The UK herd has fallen by 18 to 20%. Even the Danish herd (which, like the Irish, would have been very resilient) is estimated to fall by 10 to 12% over a two-year period.

“Pig units in Ireland that have been struggling in 2022 have probably destocked already and the remaining sow herds are likely to be sustained, in the expectation of profitability”.

The herd may begin to grow again after a couple of years Brighter prospects lie ahead: "the future looks a lot rosier", anticipates Michael McKeon. He estimates that the outlook for 2023 is "very good" for Irish pig farmers.

The loss of the progeny of the sows lost in Europe in the spring of 2022 will probably begin to be felt on the market in February or March 2023, when there will be a shortage of pigs in the European system.

“The shortage of pigs across Europe will really start to bite in the second quarter (April to June) and will continue on for the rest of the year”.

The shortage of pig meat is likely to be felt well into 2024. The US sow herd has also contracted sharply in the past two years, so the US will not be a source of alternate cheaper exports concurrent with reduced availability of pig meat on the market, and subsequently increased pig prices, the cost of feed is expected to fall overall in 2023.

The autumn and winter crops in Europe are well established, notably in the big producing countries of France and Germany, and that usually indicates very good harvests.

Brazilians are expecting a bumper crop of soya, estimating production of at least 144 million to 145 million tonnes and perhaps even 150 million tonnes.

Forecasts assume no hugely significant new geopolitical developments. As a result of the shortage of pig meat and expected good harvests, which would reduce feed ingredient prices, by the middle of 2023, the outlook is likely to be significantly improved, and lasting well into 2024.

The margin over feed may be about 61 cents for 2023, with profitability improving as the year goes on. From January to June, the margin will likely be 51 cents per kilo, and in the second half of the year, 71 cents per kilo.

"The year as a whole should show moderate profitability," concluded McKeon.