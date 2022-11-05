Time to saddle up after Davy's departure

The recent announcement of jockey Davy Russell's retirement has dashed Irish Examiner Farming columnist Denis Lehane's big plans, he writes.
Thurles 18-December-2022.

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 10:38
Denis Lehane

The recent announcement of jockey Davy Russell's retirement took the wind completely out of me. 

I thought the man would go on forever.

And while his retirement might be good news for Davy Russell, it was a right shocking disaster for me.

I had plans, you see. Big plans. I had this vision of buying a cheap horse with a few chums of mine and for Davy to ride the horse to victory at countless race meetings, not only here, but across the pond in the UK also.

Yerra, we would have made a fortune entirely and mixed with right classy people for a change.

But alas, now it won't happen, for Davy has retired, and a good cheap horse simply hasn't shown up.

Anyhow, I wish Davy all the best, for he was brilliant - even though his retirement, as I say, has hit me hard. But I shan't be bitter.

But on a more positive note, now that Davy has hung up his stirrup, I guess there is an opening for a top-notch jockey.

And without wanting to blow my own trumpet - for it's not in my nature as ye would know - I feel I might be quite brilliant in the role of a jockey if given half the chance.

I'm pretty idle here on the farm at the moment; the few cattle I have practically feed themselves. Indeed, they look at me every day, as much as to say, "Is yer man still around?"

I could easily fit in a victory at Leopardstown or the Curragh and still tend to the needs of the farm. 'Twould be no bother.

Granted, I might be a little large to become a first-rate jockey, coming in as I do at six feet tall and weighing something close, I imagine, to 100kg. But, dammit all, I'm eager. Give me the right horse, and I'll show you speed.

Of course, I would be willing to trim a bit off the waistline, I would cut back a little on the cabbage, bacon and porter and would even allow myself to go into one of them steam rooms in order to take a bit off the edges.

Yerra, all the New Year dieting mightn't have any effect at all, but I would be willing to do it, and that's the main thing.

Naturally, if offered the job now made vacant by Davy, I really only have one ambition, and that is to take Tiger Roll back to Aintree one last time. I feel with me up on his back, victory would be assured.

Look, at my age and with my high blood pressure and failing eyesight, I couldn't be riding all around the place like a young fellow. I'd have to be selective enough.

Anyhow, with Tiger Roll's ability to go like the clappers and my unnatural ability of hanging on for dear life, there would be none to overtake us.

Come next April, the crowds may once again rise at Aintree to Tiger Roll, and as the Grand National races to a close, onboard the leading horse would be none other than the heaviest Jockey of all time.

Davy's retirement, instead of being the end of something, could, in fact, now be the beginning of something wonderful. It would certainly make some wonder anyway.

<p>Pictured beside an Eddy Covariance tower being used to quantify real-time greenhouse gas fluxes and meteorological variables are Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive; Professor Frank O’Mara, Director of Teagasc; Niall Browne, Dawn Meats chief executive.</p>

Reduced finishing age lowers emissions 14% at Newford Farm

READ NOW
