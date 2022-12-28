Burren Farmers win Newbie Award

A Co Clare farming family who diversified to future-proof their business for the next generation have been named winners of this year's Newbie New Entrant Competition.

Cathal O'Rourke’s family has been farming the lands commercially for many generations. He and his wife Bronagh identified the opportunities to take the farm business in a different direction using the existing assets already available to them.

The new farm business started in 2020 consists of three main parts: A premium beef brand, an activities business, and a campsite.

Burren Premium Beef was established to produce high-quality organic beef from the farm, where animals are allowed to graze the lowlands during the summer and are then outwintered on the Burren winterage area.

The animals are slaughtered in a local butchery, and the meat is boxed up and sold at local markets, restaurants and online.

It's coupled with Burren Farm Experiences - an activities-based business, which allows visitors to get a first-hand experience of farm life. The diversification project takes advantage of many local archaeological features, the ancient forest, and the distinct features of the Burren.

The O’Rourkes also have four bell tents that are hired out for groups/families to come and stay on the farm and enjoy the outdoor camping experience, which makes up the third aspect of the farm.

The Newbie Network started out in 2018 as an EU Horizon 2020-funded project with ten European partners offering a unique platform to bring together new entrants, advisors, researchers, and relevant stakeholders, with the aim of enabling new entrants to successfully establish a sustainable farm business in Europe.

The award winner will receive prize money towards the cost of training or an international visit, as well as an award plaque and the opportunity to participate in a European new entrant conference with other award winners.

New entrants are defined in the Newbie network as anyone who starts a new farm business, or becomes involved in an existing farm business at any stage of their lives. New entrants across sectors and regions face common barriers such as; access to land, capital, knowledge and labour.

Chris Nolan, agri advisor at sponsor AIB, explained the NEWBIE competition provided new entrants with a platform to showcase new entrants and their ideas.

"The competition received entries from a variety of enterprises this year, and AIB would like to congratulate all those who entered. New entrants are crucial for the sustainable development of the agri sector and AIB is committed to supporting the sustainable development of Irish agriculture," he said.

Commenting on their win, Bronagh O’Rourke said: “We are very proud to have won the Newbie award. As a couple, we have worked very hard over the past couple of years to establish the different elements of the business, and it is great to get the recognition of Teagasc and the other stakeholders in winning this award.”

Gordon Peppard, collaborative farming specialist at Teagasc, added: “It is very exciting to see new and innovative agricultural-related businesses established. Cathal and Bronagh recognised a gap in the market, they devised a business plan to maximise their strengths, made maximum use of existing assets on the farm whilst also enhancing their work, life and family balance.