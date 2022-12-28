€2.25m towards BVD tag testing for 2023

Additional funding of €2.25m to support the continuation of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) tag testing for 2023 has been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

This will target breeding herds and in particular smaller breeding herds where the relative costs are the greatest, the department said.

The support provided will be by way of a payment of €2 per calf, which will be made directly to farmers based on calves registered, up to a maximum of 25 calves per herd.

Significant efforts by farmers

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that "significant efforts" have been made by farmers in the past decade, which have resulted in the incidence of BVD-positive animals decreasing from 0.66% in 2013, the first year of the compulsory phase of the eradication programme, to 0.03% this year.

Ireland has not recorded a confirmed BVD positive since May 2021.

In 2022, the Irish BVD programme was aligned with the European Animal Health Law and official recognition of the programme was granted.

Ireland has now achieved two of the three conditions for BVD-free status: animal-level prevalence, and the absence of a confirmed BVD case for 18 months.

However, it is key that the final target of a national herd-level prevalence of 99.8% of all herds free of BVD is achieved, the department said.

Applying for BVD-free status

By maintaining the current focus on BVD eradication, Ireland should be positioned to apply for BVD-free status by year-end 2023.

“The BVD eradication programme has brought Ireland close to achieving the goal of BVD freedom," Mr McConalogue said.

"This reduction in BVD prevalence has delivered benefits to all cattle herds, including better animal health and improved fertility, which, in turn, has helped to reduce antimicrobial usage and contributes to a more sustainable livestock sector.

“The success of the programme is due to the continuous hard work and determination of the farmers in working with my department towards gaining BVD freedom."

At the outset, BVD was costing Irish livestock farmers in the region of €102m each year and these costs would have lasted into perpetuity if the programme was not undertaken, the department said.

"With each passing year and with consistent improvement in the disease situation, farmers have benefited from the reduction in these losses."

Mr McConalogue said his department will continue to provide support for BVD test-positive herds to ensure that the risk of future disease breakdown is lowered and the risk to other herds is reduced.

"This will continue to deliver benefits to farmers by controlling and eradicating this disease," he added.

"I commend farmers' ongoing commitment to the BVD eradication programme and urge everyone to work towards the target of achieving BVD freedom next year."

The minister also confirmed that the Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH), a mandatory herd epidemiological investigation after disclosure of a BVD-positive or inconclusive animal, will continue.