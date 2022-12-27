Agri-food imports from Brazil increase by 47%

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 13:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

EU agri-food exports have been increasing since the beginning of the year, and reached €20.9bn in September. 

Meanwhile, the value of EU imports was €15.6bn in September, which resulted in another positive trade balance for the EU at €5.8bn. 

It is also the highest value in 2022, according to the latest monthly agri-food trade report published by the European Commission.

In value terms, EU agri-food exports increased by 3.1% compared with August 2022. 

Increase in export drivers

The increase in exports was largely driven by higher volumes of cereals preparations, wine, and mixed food preparations being shipped, notably to the UK. 

Overall, the most significant changes observed were exports to China (up 18%), the UK (up 7%), and the US (up 5%). 

In September 2022, EU exports of protein crops and fruit (apples, pears, peaches) to the Middle East/North Africa region and to Sub-Saharan Africa increased significantly, while exports of wheat declined.

Imports from Brazil increased by 47%

In September, the EU continued to import mostly from Brazil (€1.9bn), Ukraine (€1.4bn), and the UK (€1.3bn). 

Since January, imports from Brazil have increased by 47% compared to the same period in 2021. 

Imports from Ukraine increased by 76% while imports from the UK increased by 33%. 

The EU has imported soya beans, coffee, soya meals, and maize from Brazil. 

The top products imported from Ukraine are maize, sunflower oil, sunflower seeds, and rapeseed.

Over the period from January to September, EU oilseeds and protein crop imports remain at the highest value (up 42% compared to 2021), followed by fruit and nuts ( up 8% compared to 2021) and coffee, tea, cocoa and spices (up 33% compared to 2021).

<p>The fertiliser database is designed to accurately track fertiliser sales and minimise reporting requirements, according to the department.</p>

Fertiliser database not to be in place on January 1

READ NOW
