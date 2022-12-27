Fertiliser database not to be in place on January 1

The National Fertiliser Database will not be in place on January 1, 2023, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The fertiliser database is designed to accurately track fertiliser sales and minimise reporting requirements, according to the department.

The proposed fertiliser database will facilitate Ireland's eco-scheme under Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan.

Once the database is operational, a farmer can log in to upload opening stock figures for the year. Any purchases made during the year will be recorded at the point of sale and will feed into the fertiliser database.

There will be a requirement to input closing stock after the closed period to account for the total fertiliser used during the calendar year and this will be used as the opening stock for the following year.

The Department of Agriculture said that despite the delay in implementing the fertiliser database, it "continues to work with stakeholders to ensure that the system will be ready" for when it goes live.

"In this regard, stakeholders on the National Fertiliser Database Consultative Committee were contacted recently seeking further engagement on the IT aspects of the National Fertiliser Database," a department spokesperson said.

Vet meds rules delay

The Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022 provides for the database to be introduced.

Also under this bill, new rules requiring a veterinary prescription to dispense anti-parasitic medicines and the introduction of mandatory electronic prescriptions were scheduled to take effect from December 1 this year.

However, they have been delayed indefinitely.

In November, the department had told the Irish Examiner that it was awaiting legal advice from the Attorney General in respect of a recent joint legal submission from the Independent Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA) and ICOS.

The department has confirmed that it received advice from the office of the Attorney General on December 1 on the matter.

"This advice confirmed that introducing retrospective legislation to allow persons, other than a veterinary practitioner, prescribe antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products is not legally permissible," a department spokesperson said.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue received the approval of cabinet earlier this month to publish the new Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022 and to present of it to the Dáil to commence the legislative process.

"The bill inter alia provides for a commencement order for the introduction of mandatory electronic prescriptions," the department spokesperson said.

"This commencement order when made will provide for the date by which electronic prescriptions will become mandatory.

"The department continues to engage with stakeholders in the veterinary medicinal product and medicated feed sectors."