48,000 sheep and goat keepers issued with annual census form

Annual sheep and goat census forms have been issued to over 48,000 sheep and goat keepers registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

In keeping with previous years, the department has selected Saturday, December 31, as the 2022 census date.

Keepers should be aware that completion and return of the census is a legal obligation.

Keepers are also required to record their census data on their flock registers.

Failure to return a completed form on time could impact on eligibility for certain department schemes.

While postal returns will be accepted up to and including January 31, 2023, the department is encouraging keepers to return their census data online via the online agfood.ie portal.

An extended deadline of February 14, 2023, applies to online returns only.

Completed forms returned by post must arrive at the address printed on the envelope provided with the census form no later than January 31, 2023.

It is not permitted to submit forms by post through any office of the department.

Onus remains on keepers

Keepers who are not already registered on agfood.ie can do so by logging on to agfood.ie and clicking the option to ‘register’.

Keepers intending to use agfood.ie for the first time should start the registration process early to ensure that they receive their login details in time to submit their census information online by February 14, 2023.

A step-by-step guide to completing the census online is provided on the back of the 2022 census form.

With regard to postal returns, the onus remains with the flock/herd keeper to make sure that completed census forms are received on time.

Keepers should be aware that, in the case of dispute regarding postal returns, the only acceptable proof of postage is a Registered Post receipt.

Postal certificates or express post receipts are not acceptable as proof of postage.

Schemes

The sheep and goat censuses provide statistical information to the department and other organisations involved in the development of the industry.

For individual farmers, submission of a completed census is central in declaring that required stocking rates are being maintained and facilitates the drawing down of payments under schemes such as the Sheep Improvement Scheme, Basic Payment Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme, and GLAS.

Failure to return the census on time may also impact on other future related payments from this department.

Census information is further used during farm/flock inspections where the inspector has details of the census returns submitted for the holding in the last number of years.

This information is used as the basis for identifying whether animal records have been adequately maintained through the keeper flock register.

2021 census

Data from the 2021 census returns recorded that a total of 4.02m sheep were kept across 42,012 active registered herds in the country at the end of December 2021.

This represents an increase of approximately 120,000 (3.6%) on the total numbers recorded for December 2020.

Overall, the greatest number of sheep was kept in Co Donegal with a sheep population of 559,716.

Co Donegal also recorded the greatest number of mountain cross sheep with 113,732.

The greatest number of mountain sheep (228,777) was kept in Co Mayo, while the greatest number of lowland (131,039) and lowland cross (161,659) breeds was in Co Galway.

2021 goat census returns record a total of 8,077 goats kept in 1,064 registered herds at the end of December 2021.

This represents a decrease of approximately 1,326 (16%) on the figures recorded in respect of December 2020.

With 149 herds, Co Cork had the greatest number of goat herds.

The greatest number of goats was also kept in Co Cork where 797 goats were recorded, closely followed by Co Clare with 749.