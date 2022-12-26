Herd Tasks: Your dry cow checklist

Good dry cow management is an essential part of the nutrition programme on any dairy farm.
Feeding dry cows correctly will pay back for itself during the subsequent lactation. Remember that you are preparing them for a successful 305-plus day lactation where they must produce cost-effective milk of high quality, maintain body condition and go back in calf on time.
Here are our five tips to ensure a successful transition:
- When drying cows off decide on the length of the dry period based on condition score and dry cow tube withdrawal period
- Be careful not to over-condition cows in the dry period. Aim for a Body Condition Score of 2.5-3.
- Supply an appropriate top-quality dry cow mineral for the duration of the dry period.
- Introduce concentrates during the dry period to make adjustments to the lactation diet more trouble-free.
- Remember to clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink, they don’t eat and thus don’t perform as you would expect.
More detail on each point can be found in this week's Herd Management.
We would like to wish all Herd Management readers a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous 2023. Make sure to take a break where you can this week - the jobs will still be there in the morning.