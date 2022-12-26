Herd Tasks: Your dry cow checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Herd Tasks: Your dry cow checklist

Good dry cow management is an essential part of the nutrition programme on any dairy farm. 

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 09:10

Good dry cow management is an essential part of the nutrition programme on any dairy farm. 

Feeding dry cows correctly will pay back for itself during the subsequent lactation. Remember that you are preparing them for a successful 305-plus day lactation where they must produce cost-effective milk of high quality, maintain body condition and go back in calf on time.

Here are our five tips to ensure a successful transition:

  • When drying cows off decide on the length of the dry period based on condition score and dry cow tube withdrawal period
  • Be careful not to over-condition cows in the dry period. Aim for a Body Condition Score of 2.5-3.
  • Supply an appropriate top-quality dry cow mineral for the duration of the dry period.
  • Introduce concentrates during the dry period to make adjustments to the lactation diet more trouble-free.
  • Remember to clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink, they don’t eat and thus don’t perform as you would expect.

More detail on each point can be found in this week's Herd Management.

Take a break

We would like to wish all Herd Management readers a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous 2023. Make sure to take a break where you can this week - the jobs will still be there in the morning.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

More in this section

Farmers urged to keep safe this Christmas following 12 deaths this year Farmers urged to keep safe this Christmas following 12 deaths this year
Panoramic of Dairy Cows Climate plan will not impose cap on herd
Over €10.6m being paid to 2,400 tillage farmers in Straw Incorporation Measure Over €10.6m being paid to 2,400 tillage farmers in Straw Incorporation Measure
#Farming - Dairy
Ewe and new born lamb

48,000 sheep and goat keepers issued with annual census form

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s