The challenge for farmers as Europe is rewilded

Opponents of rewilding might find a new ally at the top in the EU, after a favourite old pony owned by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was killed by a wolf.

Germany has an estimated 1,800 to 2,000 wolves, with some parts of Lower Saxony said to have the highest density of wolves in the world. It was there, near Hanover, that a wolf attacked a 30-year-old pony called Dolly on the estate of its famous owner, only 100 meters from her family’s home.

With farmers here opposed to recent calls for the reintroduction of the lynx, they may be tempted to lobby the leader of the EU executive for help.

Von der Leyen's Commission supports rewilding as part of its biodiversity strategy, with funding for conservation of European large carnivores (some in the meat industry would say these are the only carnivores the EU encourages!), and for their co-existence with humans.

The EU's help has contributed to Europe's increased numbers of wild wolves, wolverines, bison, elks, horses, deer, bears, lynxes, jackals, vultures, eagles, and many more. Like many in Lower Saxony, the Commission President now has close experience of co-existence with dangerous wild animals.

Wolves

Many horses and ponies in the region have been attacked by wolves, with some dying as a result. Across Germany, every year, thousands of grazing animals are killed by wolves. Wolf experts say only specially constructed fences will keep livestock or bloodstock and other prey safe from wolves.

Since wolves returned to Germany in 2000, having been exterminated in the country 150 years previously, the number of farm animals killed, injured or missing after wolf attacks rose sharply almost every year, reaching 3,374 in 2021. There are also concerns that wolves could attack humans.

The dead pony was discovered by von der Leyen’s husband. “The whole family is terribly upset by this news,” von der Leyen told the Bild newspaper. She has been a keen horsewoman all her life. There were some interesting aspects of the incident, which took place in early September.

In Germany, the DNA of all wolves is recorded. So it became known that the culprit, denoted GW950m, had already killed 12 cattle and sheep, but it was only after it killed Dolly, von der Leyen’s pony, that the region of Hanover declared it a "problem wolf" and issued a permit to shoot it. Normally, the wolf is a strictly protected animal species in Germany.

The incident came in the midst of a European Parliament campaign for downgrading the protection status of wolves in the EU, to help protect the livestock sector, a move welcomed by farmers, but not by environmentalists.

The EPP political grouping, of which von der Leyen is a member, also wants the protected status of wolves, and other large carnivores such as bears or lynxes, reconsidered. They made their point via a Red Riding Hood-themed Twitter campaign.

In response to the Parliament, a few weeks after Dolly's death, the Commission President sent German MEPs from the CDU and CSU parties a letter on wolves, referring to increasing reports of wolf attacks on livestock and increasing risks for people, adding that this raised the question of whether the current protection status of wolves is appropriate in affected regions of Europe.

Von der Leyen has said she instructed her Commission's services to check whether the protection status needs to be changed.

Deer

Meanwhile, wildlife advocates in Ireland call for reintroducing lynx into the wild to help control the deer population.

Unsustainable invasive deer populations can be devastating, particularly to native forests. In the UK, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has proposed a new drive to sustainably manage the UK's two million wild deer.

DEFRA says the high deer population brings many risks and issues, such as a substantial threat to young trees and woodlands, and to the ambitions to increase England's tree cover from 14.5% to 17.5% by 2050.

No Irish national census of deer populations has been carried out in Ireland. But localised annual deer counts on State lands indicate deer species increasing in range and numbers.

DEFRA proposes extra deerhunting, and development of a market for wild venison as a carbon-positive healthy meat from sustainable woodland management. Here, the return of the lynx has been suggested by rewilding enthusiasts. But farmers said the wild cat would put their livelihoods at risk.