Minister of State warns farmers to "keep safe" over Christmas period

The TD noted that although the number of farming fatalities has fallen significantly this year, any death is "an irreversible loss."
Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Farm Safety, Martin Heydon

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 09:24
Emer Walsh

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon has urged farmers to protect themselves when working over the Christmas and New Year's Period, asking them to "keep safety to the fore" when working throughout the festive season.

The Fine Gael TD noted that although the number of farming fatalities has fallen significantly this year, any death sustained on Irish farms is "an irreversible loss."

In 2022, there were 12 confirmed farming fatalities across the country, down from a ten-year average of 20 deaths. 

Minister Heydon said, "Fatal and non-fatal incidents can be prevented by changes to our behaviours and practices. This must be a priority for the sector if we want to improve the social sustainability of agriculture.

"Now is a good time to review the year past and make plans for 2023. Safer farming must be central to those."

The TD, with special responsibility for Farm Safety also noted the "disproportionate burden of health problems" felt by Irish farmers, citing "cardiovascular disease, back pain and stress," and encouraging them to take care of their land, but also their health.

In addition to caring for their physical health, Minister Heydon also reminded farmers to prioritise their mental well-being, saying, "Christmas is a time of year that some people can struggle more with their mental health. 

"I am asking farmers and everyone around them to look out for each other and seek help and support if feeling overwhelmed or experiencing poor mental health."

