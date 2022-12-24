Denis Lehane: King Charles, the saviour of the small farmer

Before the next year is out, I intend to sail across the Irish sea to the UK. And my mission? Well, it's to meet King Charles, of course, and plead with him to abdicate straight away in order to save the small farmer.

His granduncle Eddie did it for the sake of Mrs Simpson, I don't see why Charles can't do it for the sake of the small farmer.

I saw a clip of a film relating to the English royal the other night entitled 'The Farmer and His Prince.'

In it, Charlie was on the ground on his farm someplace in England, fencing ditches and doing the devil knows what - perhaps treating calves for scour and squeezing bulls. I saw very little of it, if truth be told.

But from what I did witness, the soon-to-be coronated King of England had an ear firmly on the ground.

And better again, he voiced a view on the importance of protecting the small farmer; the fellow like you and me, attempting to survive on an income that wouldn't keep a King in clover for half an hour.

"We need to protect the small farmer," was Prince Charles' impassioned plea back in the day, when he was still a Prince. And I'm all for it.

And I don't care if the call to protect the small farmer comes from the King of England, Dungarvan or Timbuktu. It's a call that cannot be made often enough.

In this country, it's a call that hasn't been made since DeValera was in short pants. And this is shameful.

The small farmer, like a small pebble under a large boot, has been kicked aside for years by the wealthy boots of the big and powerful.

Well, not so with our Charlie.

In my book, as a prince and as a farmer, he's second to none. In touch with nature, milking cows, perhaps. Shearing sheep, I imagine. Going to the mart on a weekly basis, I dare say. Backing up silage, draining bogs, knocking down ditches, who knows what.

He was as far away from a King in the film as I am from being Taoiseach.

But as King, it could be a different ball game. You see, I have a fear now that when Charles settles into his new gig as king, he may forget about the small farmer. I certainly would.

If you spend your days wearing a crown of gold and sitting on a royal throne, the plight of the small farmer sheltering from the rain in a ditch someplace may slip the mind.

Power corrupts, they say, and I've no doubt that it does.

Sure, look at old Putin, he was once a grand fellow who used to go to mass every morning with his mother and ride a horse bareback in the afternoon.

And now look at him... He's a fellow these days who you wouldn't pee on if he was on fire.

Putin would blow up the world - small farmer and all - given half the chance.

Charles, of course, is a much more pleasing individual, and this is why I need to hit the UK running before his coronation day.

I'll take him for a pint in the 'Cock and Woolpack' and emphasise the importance of championing the cause of the small farmer.

He needs to remain a Prince of the small farmer, for we badly need a backer with such royal pedigree.