Changes to LEADER fund to ringfence islands

The next LEADER programme will not have a dedicated sub-group as sought by offshore island communities.

But it will have new requirements for any group delivering its rural development funding in an area that includes islands.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys outlined the new delivery model in the Dail.

Replying to questions from Deputies who supported calls for the creation of a specific sub-regional LEADER group for the islands, the Minister said the offshore islands will continue to be included with their relevant county for the delivery of the programme.

Stressing that LEADER is only one part of the jigsaw that provides investment for the offshore islands, she said there are many other funding sources.

“I want to see the islands benefit from that, and I am happy to work with them to ensure they get their fair share of investment from my Department,” she said.

Minister Humphreys outlined the requirements for any group delivering the LEADER programme in an area that includes islands.

They include island-specific actions with a ring-fenced budget and dedicated representation from the island community as part of the decision-making body.

She said she had introduced the requirements in recognition of the particular needs and priorities of island communities, and in light of the important role LEADER can continue to play in delivering them real benefits.

“I am also satisfied that these new requirements will ensure island communities will have a direct and meaningful involvement in the delivery of LEADER on the islands,” she said.

Minister Humphreys said the sub-regional areas for the new LEADER programme will correspond in the main with county boundaries as is currently the case.

Deputy Catherine Connolly said representatives of the islands pointed out that they had been looking for specific recognition for almost 40 years. The funding was upped for a specific period and then went backwards.

The message from the island communities is that there are no obstacles to recognition from a European point of view. “The obstacle is due to the mentality here and the bureaucratic decision made to exclude them,” she said.

Minister Humphreys said officials from the Department are in regular communication with island representative groups, such as Comhdháil Oiléain na hÉireann, and it is intended that this practice will continue.

“I am satisfied that the needs of the islands will be taken into account and will be delivered upon as part of this structure we are proposing,” she said.

Deputy Connolly said she accepted the Minister's "heart is in the right place" and had recognised her commitment on the record.

But the island communities told Oireachtas members it was absolutely essential for them to have recognition as a sub-regional area and that alignment with the counties does not suit their sustainability.

“I ask the Minister to please not persist with this structure of funding. It is not to the benefit of the islands. There is no EU barrier. The barrier is somewhere in the minds here. It is bureaucratic,” she said Deputy Claire Kerrane said it was not clear to her why the decision was made that the islands would not be afforded specific stand-alone sub-regional area status, although she appreciated that it was considered.

In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the special situation of islands. Through EU policy, islands are to be treated as distinct territories.

That seems to be totally against what the Minister and the Department have decided with regard to LEADER. Why can the islands not be dealt with as one sub-region, as recommended by EU policy?

“We saw the impact when there were county-wide budgets. There was minimal delivery for the islands. Some counties had ring-fenced funding and one county made no allocation and ring-fenced no funding at all.

"There were no island-specific actions during that period of 2014 to 2022 through LEADER, despite the major challenges islands face,” she said.

Deputy Mairéad Farrell said she understood the Minister has engaged with the islands. Nobody was saying she was not doing so.

However, the reality is the island communities are saying they need extra support and their own specific local action group, she said.

Minister Humphreys replied that certain stakeholders, but not all, have expressed a preference that the new LEADER programme would include a dedicated local action group (LAG) for island communities.

“The new structure we are looking at will include representatives of the island communities in the decision-making process of the LAG, which is an improvement.

The LEADER strategy will include specific actions to cater for the challenges faced by island communities,” she said.

Deputy Connolly pointed out in an earlier debate that island communities have stated over and over that they do not want charity.

They have shown us how to have a resilient life. What they want is a coordinated plan with proper resources,” she said.