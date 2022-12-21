No festive cheer for lamb producers

Producers had been hoping for a recovery in the trade pre-Christmas to regain the slippage in their returns over the past month.
No festive cheer for lamb producers

File image.

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 12:02
Martin Ryan

There has been no reason for festive cheer among lamb producers with factory-ready supplies for the pre-Christmas trade.

Producers had been hoping for a recovery in the trade pre-Christmas to regain the slippage in their returns over the past month, but it has not turned out to be, and the prices for this week continue stable and unchanged.

Most factories are quoting 630 cents/kg, with only one of the processors quoting 640 cents/kg. The usual bonus of up to 10 cents/kg has to be added for quality as applicable.

However, those with more bargaining power supplying larger numbers are securing deals worth 15-25 cents/kg more, with reports of 655-660 cents/kg being paid at the top of the trade.

"It hasn't been a good year-end for lamb producers. The costs have increased a lot in 2022, and we haven't seen enough in the factory prices to recover the extra expenditure on finishing the lambs," one source said.

"The processors have been complaining about poorly and under-finished lambs coming into the factories, but the producers have to ask themselves if they would have recovered the cost of the extra concentrates at the prices and throwing good money after bad doesn't pay back the banks," they added.

All factories are expected to operate for a full week this week and run on a shorter, three days of operation next week ahead of the bank holiday for New Year's Day on Monday.

However, the live sales at the marts will take a break next week, with sales returning again early in 2023.

More in this section

Combine harvester collecting grass for silage €30m in advance payments under 2023 Fodder Support Scheme begin issuing
Ahead of the herd Over €7m for climate-related research in collaboration with New Zealand
Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The schemes have proven to be "really popular" with tillage farmers in 2022, while "also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector".</p>

Over €10.6m being paid to 2,400 tillage farmers in Straw Incorporation Measure

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s