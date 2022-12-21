Beef markets: Shorter Christmas break keeps demand ticking

As the countdown to Christmas takes place and the beef processors wrap up the pre-festive season kill, the prices have been maintained or slightly hardened.

The good side of the story for the benchmark €5/kg or better has been reached for the tops of both the steers and heifers being supplied to the factories this week.

The added benefit is that the easing in demand normal for the final week pre-Christmas is not evident, and the factories have remained very anxious for cattle for this week, with a full five-day kill scheduled for most of the plants.

Steers are generally being quoted at a base of 495 cents/kg, but finishers with very good stock and those regular suppliers are securing 500 cents/kg, but "not a cent more" is being conceded by the factories seems to be the word on the ground.

The trade for heifers is following a similar pattern with slightly more flexibility, it appears. Most of the plants are quoting a base of 500 cents/kg for the heifers. A sizeable percentage of heifers being supplied are going in at up to 505 cents/kg and there are a few reports of 510 cents/kg being secured by suppliers with very good quality stock.

The close down of the slaughtering lines for Christmas is expected to be short, with several of the factories planning to operate for three days next week to replenish fresh supplies for the supermarket shelves before the holiday weekend as New Year's Day falls on a Sunday.

Although January is normally a quiet month for beef sales, such is the current demand that the impact for the early weeks of 2023 is likely to be much less than in previous years, and factories will be open for business very quickly in the New Year.

The young bull trade is continuing very strong, with the prices running at 5-10 cents/kg higher than the equivalent steer grade, which, added to the superior performance, is doubling the advantage for the finishers currently.

The R-grade young bulls are being quoted at up to 510 cents/kg. The cows are also strong, with R-grade cows making up to 460 cents/kg with no easing in demand, despite the continuing high weekly throughput.

The intake for last week slipped back to 34,650 head, which was still 400 up on the same week last year.

Supplies of both the steers and heifers were down on the 2021 level, while the intake of cows continued to buck the trend at 25 per cent more than last year, a trend that has been consistent for several months.

The intake of steers at 11,295 was on par with last year, while heifers were down 700 head at 9,501, and the young bulls were 600 lower than in 2021 at 2,992.