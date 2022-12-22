Wool council holds 'constructive' initial meeting

Stakeholders attended their first meeting of the new wool council in recent days, agreeing that the inclusion of shearing as an action in the Sheep Improvement Scheme should be the starting point for adding value to this renewable product for sheep farmers.

Speaking after the meeting, Irish Farmers’ Association sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that farmers need to be rewarded for presenting wool to merchants in good condition for further use.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Comiskey said that wool is close to “worthless” in value at the moment, and with a collapse in the wool market, shearing has become an expensive production cost for farmers.

One of the recommendations made in the €100,000 wool feasibility study published during the summer which identified market opportunities for Irish-grown wool-based products was the establishment of an independent wool council, to be industry-led and contain stakeholders from the wool sector including primary producers, farmers, and commercial enterprises.

The Department of Agriculture committed to providing €30,000 in financial assistance to the initial set-up costs once the council was established.

Members of farm organisations along with wool merchants and other interested bodies will meet again in January to reconvene the council, and will elect officers, along with looking at setting out a clear strategic plan on how best the council can promote the industry through research and marketing, according to Mr Comiskey.

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association vice president Pheilim Molloy said that research and development are going to be a “major part of the future of the wool industry”.

“There are all sorts of products that can actually be developed from wool based on its chemical composition,” Mr Molloy told the Irish Examiner.

“There is a need there to expand the range of uses.

“Depending on the traditional uses, for example for bed clothing, carpets, we’re not going to really increase the demand for wool.”

Minister of state at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett told the Oireachtas in recent weeks that it is her hope that the wool council will use the findings of the wool feasibility study report “as a roadmap to develop pathways towards maximising the true potential of Irish wool”.

“Most wool produced in Ireland is sold at the Bradford wool market in the UK. Current prices are disappointingly low,” Ms Hackett said.