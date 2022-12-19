Over €10.6m being paid to 2,400 tillage farmers in Straw Incorporation Measure

Payments have this week commenced under the 2022 Straw Incorporation Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme, and Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme.
Over €10.6m being paid to 2,400 tillage farmers in Straw Incorporation Measure

The schemes have proven to be "really popular" with tillage farmers in 2022, while "also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector".

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 15:56
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Payments have this week commenced under the 2022 Straw Incorporation Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme, and Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme.

Under the Straw Incorporation Scheme, over €10.6m will be paid to approximately 2,400 tillage farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that this is an increase from 1,800 tillage farmers who were paid almost €8m at this stage in 2021.

"Based on its success since its introduction, I have decided to include the Straw Incorporation Measure in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, with a commitment to run an annual scheme for the next five years in 2023-2027," Mr McConalogue said.

The Straw Incorporation Measure's purpose is to encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed crops. 

This will sequester carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 

The incorporation of straw will also have a positive impact on soil biology and soil workability, further improving the environmental sustainability of the tillage sector, the Department of Agriculture said.

Farmers who committed to chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops (wheat, oats, barley, and rye) will receive €250 per hectare, with oilseeds being paid at €150 per hectare.

Protein crop supports

Meanwhile, payments of over €3.2m have commenced under protein crop supports to some 1,000 farmers. 

These supports include: the EU-funded Protein Aid Scheme (€2.8m); the nationally-funded element of the Protein Aid Scheme (€284,000); and the nationally-funded Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme (€112,000).

A rate of €300/hectare will be paid for beans, peas, and lupins under the Protein Aid Scheme. 

The Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme will be paid at €150 per hectare.

"In March 2022, arising from the situation in Ukraine, I guaranteed a payment of €300 per hectare for protein crops," Mr McConalogue explained. 

"I also put in place the Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme, to support farmers growing mixed crops.” 

He said that the schemes have proven to be "really popular" with tillage farmers in 2022, while "also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector".

"In 2023, I have provided a €10m budget for the Straw Incorporation Measure and I have more than doubled the annual budget for protein aid from €3m to €7m under the CAP Strategic Plan," he added.

Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

More in this section

Ahead of the herd Over €7m for climate-related research in collaboration with New Zealand
Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie
Milking Units Perspective Lakeland withdraws its peak milk supply management scheme indefinitely
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Tillage
<p>The purpose of the scheme is to incentivise and support farmers to grow sufficient grass and conserve sufficient fodder for the winter.</p>

€30m in advance payments under 2023 Fodder Support Scheme begin issuing

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s