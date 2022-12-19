Over €10.6m being paid to 2,400 tillage farmers in Straw Incorporation Measure

Payments have this week commenced under the 2022 Straw Incorporation Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme, and Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme.

Under the Straw Incorporation Scheme, over €10.6m will be paid to approximately 2,400 tillage farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that this is an increase from 1,800 tillage farmers who were paid almost €8m at this stage in 2021.

"Based on its success since its introduction, I have decided to include the Straw Incorporation Measure in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, with a commitment to run an annual scheme for the next five years in 2023-2027," Mr McConalogue said.

The Straw Incorporation Measure's purpose is to encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed crops.

This will sequester carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The incorporation of straw will also have a positive impact on soil biology and soil workability, further improving the environmental sustainability of the tillage sector, the Department of Agriculture said.

Farmers who committed to chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops (wheat, oats, barley, and rye) will receive €250 per hectare, with oilseeds being paid at €150 per hectare.

Protein crop supports

Meanwhile, payments of over €3.2m have commenced under protein crop supports to some 1,000 farmers.

These supports include: the EU-funded Protein Aid Scheme (€2.8m); the nationally-funded element of the Protein Aid Scheme (€284,000); and the nationally-funded Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme (€112,000).

A rate of €300/hectare will be paid for beans, peas, and lupins under the Protein Aid Scheme.

The Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme will be paid at €150 per hectare.

"In March 2022, arising from the situation in Ukraine, I guaranteed a payment of €300 per hectare for protein crops," Mr McConalogue explained.

"I also put in place the Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme, to support farmers growing mixed crops.”

He said that the schemes have proven to be "really popular" with tillage farmers in 2022, while "also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector".

"In 2023, I have provided a €10m budget for the Straw Incorporation Measure and I have more than doubled the annual budget for protein aid from €3m to €7m under the CAP Strategic Plan," he added.

Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.