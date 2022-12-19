Parasite Control Strategy extended

Parasite Control Strategy extended

The Parasite Control Strategy, which was established earlier this year and managed by Animal Health Ireland, saw a "large uptake".

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 13:46
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Parasite Control Strategy has been extended for cattle and sheep farmers to support them in their response to the anti-parasitic challenge.

The strategy, which was established earlier this year within the existing Targeted Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH), has seen a "large uptake", and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he expects this will continue into 2023.

“The TASAH programme specifically focuses on parasite controls on farms," he said.

"The development of a structured parasite control plan is critical to addressing the increasing challenge of anti-parasitic resistance.

"The measure will assist in identifying non-effective treatments, reducing the frequency of treatments where necessary, and increase the capacity for monitoring and testing as part of a health plan."

The TASAH funding provides for a farm visit and veterinary consultation free of charge to the farmer, to advise on parasite control by a trained veterinary practitioner, including faecal egg sampling and interpretation.

This free TASAH programme will be managed by Animal Health Ireland.

Mr McConalogue added that reducing the development of anti-parasitic resistance is "crucial to support farm profitability" in Ireland.

More in this section

Ahead of the herd Over €7m for climate-related research in collaboration with New Zealand
Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie
Milking Units Perspective Lakeland withdraws its peak milk supply management scheme indefinitely
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The purpose of the scheme is to incentivise and support farmers to grow sufficient grass and conserve sufficient fodder for the winter.</p>

€30m in advance payments under 2023 Fodder Support Scheme begin issuing

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s