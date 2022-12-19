Parasite Control Strategy extended

The Parasite Control Strategy has been extended for cattle and sheep farmers to support them in their response to the anti-parasitic challenge.
The strategy, which was established earlier this year within the existing Targeted Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH), has seen a "large uptake", and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he expects this will continue into 2023.
“The TASAH programme specifically focuses on parasite controls on farms," he said.
"The development of a structured parasite control plan is critical to addressing the increasing challenge of anti-parasitic resistance.
"The measure will assist in identifying non-effective treatments, reducing the frequency of treatments where necessary, and increase the capacity for monitoring and testing as part of a health plan."
The TASAH funding provides for a farm visit and veterinary consultation free of charge to the farmer, to advise on parasite control by a trained veterinary practitioner, including faecal egg sampling and interpretation.
This free TASAH programme will be managed by Animal Health Ireland.
Mr McConalogue added that reducing the development of anti-parasitic resistance is "crucial to support farm profitability" in Ireland.