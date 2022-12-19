€30m in advance payments under 2023 Fodder Support Scheme begin issuing

€30m in advance payments to farmers under the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme have commenced.

67,000 eligible applicants will receive an advance payment of 57% of their total payment due in 2023.

The 2023 scheme is a continuance of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme and aims to incentivise drystock farmers in particular to grow fodder (silage and/or hay) in 2023 to ensure the maximum amount of cattle and sheep feed is grown.

Successful applicants for the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme were eligible to apply for the 2023 scheme.

Increase in input costs

“These payments, along with the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme payments issued in recent weeks, will further assist farmers in dealing with the increase in agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertiliser, and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved next year," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

"The initial budget for the scheme is €30m, with an overall payment rate of up to €100 per hectare.

"I have stated previously that I will continue to monitor the situation around the price of agricultural inputs into 2023 and, in the event that they remain high, I will be seeking additional funding for this scheme."

The Department of Agriculture said that as part of the 2023 scheme, applicants agreed to the terms and conditions of the scheme which state that where an applicant fails to deliver some or all of the scheme requirements in 2023, recoupment of some or all of the monies already paid will apply.

Applicants are asked to be mindful of this when cutting silage and/or hay in 2023 on the areas declared in the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme.

Applicants will have an opportunity to amend the area declared for the 2023 scheme when the scheme’s online system reopens in May/June 2023.

The department has urged participants in the 2022 scheme that received correspondence to respond promptly to ensure no further delay to their payments.