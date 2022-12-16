Signpost: How did Tomas get on with his plans to cut fertiliser?

It has been a busy time on the farm since I last gave an update. All the ewes were condition scored in October prior to going to the ram.

This is a practice we do every year and it gives us a great insight into what’s happening with the ewes and helps me make management decisions including around winter feeding in particular. The Body Condition Scores and liveweights at mating are summarised in the table below.

The mature ewes were in good condition overall, but they are back by about 0.2 compared to last year, mainly driven by the increase in ewes under BCS 3.0. Nearly all of these ewes under 3.0 are just under it at 2.75.

These will need to be monitored at housing time to prevent any further slippage. The ewe lambs were mated a couple of weeks later and were on target liveweight wise averaging 46kg with an average BCS of 3.1.

Mature Ewes 2022 Liveweight (kg) 73.8 BCS 3.4 %<3.0 9.6

I got the silage analysed earlier in the autumn. Again, this helps me to make decisions around how to feed the ewes over the winter and pre-lambing.

The silage analysis was good with a DMD of 79% and I have this batch of silage marked and kept for the ewes for the final eight weeks pre-lambing, which will allow me to reduce the concentrates required pre-lambing.

Rams were removed after a five-week mating period and all ewes are now housed until after lambing with all paddocks closed for the winter. Ewes will be pregnancy scanned soon and then I will pen them by litter size, which enables me to feed them all properly.

There has been a significant focus on reducing my reliance on chemical N in 2022. I know that in order to reduce my emissions I need to reduce the amount of bagged N I am using, but also to make sure that I continue to grow enough grass and hold output and profit.

I have sat down with my advisers, Michael Gottstein, Frank Campion, and Kevin O’Sullivan, to put a plan in place to reduce the bagged N I am using next year.

This means making sure my soil fertility is good, making the best use of slurry on the farm to get the most out of it and applying as much as possible in the spring using LESS.

I spread 147kg N per hectare on the main grazing block this year, with 135kg of this coming from chemical fertiliser and the remaining slurry spread using LESS.

This is down from 198kg N per hectare in 2021 and has happened from a combination of a planned reduction in chemical N spread and also drought in part of the summer. I grew 15 tonnes of grass DM this year, which compares well to 2021.

I have enjoyed writing these articles over the last 12 months, and thank you for reading them. Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and all the best for 2023.