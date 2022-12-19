Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 06:58

Monday, December 19 - Sunday, December 25

All stock

  • Keep an eye on stock for external parasites. They may now need a second treatment if already done this winter.
  • Clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink they don’t eat, and as a result, don’t perform. Many need to break ice or thaw pipes, so keeping troughs clean is easy these days!
  • Pneumonia is all too common, keep a close eye on recently housed or weaned stock in particular. Keep calves well bedded and avoid drafts on all animals.

Sucklers

  • Many calves and weanlings are coughing - monitor this carefully as you may need to treat the group.
  • Autumn calves should be creep fed where possible at this stage. This will make it a little easier to get their mothers back in calf. A good quality creep ration will help to develop the young rumen and encourage them to increase their dry matter intake in addition to milk.
  • A clean rack of straw is the best roughage to feed to calves, hay is not great for rumen development in young calves. Offer good quality silage also, as the more dry matter you can get into young calves, the faster the rumen will develop.
  • Start feeding a good quality dry cow mineral at least four to five weeks before calving commences. If you had issues around calving last spring, then discuss them before implementing your dry cow management strategy.

Beef cattle 

  • Feed sufficient protein to young stock to grow frame.
  • Keep finishing stock on a steady plain of high-energy nutrition to achieve an efficient and fast finish.

Dairy

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in autumn-calvers. Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this, as we are now well into the winter AI season for next year.
  • Early spring cows are now dry and most will be dried off in the next two weeks.
  • Set up a dry cow diet appropriate to prepare these cows for their next lactation. As above, a quality dry cow mineral is so important.

Farmer

  • Finally, make sure to take a couple of hours to get away from the farm and have a sit down with a mince pie and beer this week. Wishing you a peaceful (and uneventful!) Christmas.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
