Denis Lehane: Santa suffers a setback

I met Santa Claus on a busy street in Macroom last Tuesday evening.

It being 'fair day' in the town, I was there to pick up a few errands. But Santa had much bigger problems.

I had just come out of a butcher shop having collected the Christmas turkey, and was also after securing a few lamb chops for the supper, when I bumped into the usually jolly fellow. But on this particular day, he was anything but jovial.

"What has you in such a foul mood Santa?" I asked a clearly agitated Father Christmas. His plight was concerning me, if truth be told.

"Yerra," says he, "I failed the NCT again, the old sleigh I have is only fit for the scrapheap. Without it, I fear Christmas is doomed."

Well, I had to laugh.

"Come on with me," says I, putting my arm around his shoulder, "Let's have a drink, 'tis Christmas after all."

And sure nothing could be solved out there on the busy street.

And so, we made our way to a nearby bar where Santa ordered a pint and I did the same.

Santa, being no stranger to a public house, sat himself down by the fire and took his pint with him.

I did likewise, placing my chops and turkey on the seat beside me, for safekeeping.

"Emissions", he cried aloud. "They failed me on my emissions - now the reindeer are coming under these new targets, and the nitrates banding coming in next year is only going to make it even worse."

His sleigh, it seems, according to officials, was blowing out more black smoke than old Krakatoa.

"That's crazy," says I. "PC gone mad," I declared, in an effort to console the poor fool.

"They will have us all eating grass soon."

But then l changed my tune by assuring Santa that I knew a mechanic living in the outskirts of Bealnablath who would have his sleigh fixed up in no time.

"You knew his father," I said. "He used to play in a showband."

And Santa said that he did, for Santa knows everything.

"But my sleigh," says he, "Is over 700 years old!"

"Yerra," says I, "He sees farmers every day, so he's definitely fixed worse.

"And besides," I continued, still keeping an eye on my chops, "With the bypass here now in Macroom, you will no longer have to hover overhead. With the traffic gone, you can go door to door.

"And with the new layout at the Dunkettle Interchange, sure, you will hardly have to fly anywhere - a bicycle would do you."

Santa smiled, for I had solved one major problem for Christmas 2022.

But then he began telling me of another woe.

"This business," says he, "Of giving the very naughty a lump of coal for Christmas has me very vexed - it has become a very expensive punishment.

"I mean, do you know how much a bag of coal is retailing for at the Co-Op this winter?"

And I confessed that I didn't know. For nowadays, I only burn timber and will on occasion, toss in a sod of turf if I'm feeling adventurous.

"Putting lumps of expensive coal into the longjohns of President Putin as I tiptoe through the Kremlin is a mug's game," Santa pointed out. "Sure, delighted he'd be to get it."

And I agreed with Santa. For coal has now become a luxury item.

"Give Putin a kick up the rear end instead, so," I suggested, thoughtfully. "'Twould be a lot cheaper."

"Well, Ho, ho, ho!" Santa now exclaimed from his perch by the fire, his form having returned, as he warmed to the idea.

"I will do that," he promised.

And so, with the twinkle now having returned to his eye and the glow to his cheeks, he asked how the farmers of Ireland had been over the past 12 months.

I told him it's been a struggle for all. But that in spite of the hardship and the expense, we were all making the best of it.

And Santa, being a practical man with his feet always firmly on the ground (when he's not flying high in the sky), said: "Tell the farmers of Ireland that Santa sees all and that I will have something very special for them under the tree this Christmas."

So, if you find a drum of diesel, a bag of ration or a bag of 18-6-12 under the tree this Christmas morning, raise your glass in acknowledgement of a man who always delivers.

Happy Christmas everyone.