Stephen Coppinger: Mum broke her promise to leave me the farm

Dear Reader,
I am so sorry to hear this. This is very disappointing and distressing. Unlike a spouse or civil partner, children have no absolute right to inherit any part of their parents’ estate if the parent makes a Will.
However, if a child considers that he or she has not been adequately provided for or if the Will has failed to deliver on a promise or a representation made by the parent, then there are a number of court actions available to them.
The action is concerned with equity and the concepts of “fairness” and “unconscionability”. There are a number of parts to Proprietary Estoppel. Firstly, it is essential that there is a promise or representation by the farm owner to the child which causes the child to reasonably believe that they will receive the land, farm or part of it someday.
The promise must be clear, and the child must be able to demonstrate that they acted to their detriment as a result of such a promise. Detriment, in this particular case, should mean that the person is now worse off because they relied on the promise.
Acting to one’s detriment may include spending money on the land or the farm, choosing not to pursue other career projects in favour of working unpaid on the farm, or the payment of bills or mortgages relating to the farm.
It must be proved that these actions were taken as a result of the representation made by the landowner and would not otherwise have been done.
There are strict time limits on bringing a claim of Proprietary Estoppel against an estate. A claim must be brought within two years from the date of death. However, it is wise not to wait too long after someone passes away if you feel you have a claim. It is best to speak with a solicitor at the earliest possible time.
Another option available to a child who feels that they have been unjustly treated and inadequately provided for in a Will is the remedy available under Section 117 of the Succession Act 1965.
This allows a child to make an application to the court to seek a Declaration that the parent has “failed in his moral duty to make proper provision for the child in accordance with his needs”. Each case is decided on its own merits and the court examines the situation from the point of view of a “prudent and just” parent.
The onus is on the child to prove to the court that the parent failed in their moral duty to make adequate provision for them. The time limit in such applications is six months from the date of issue of the Grant of Probate. As with all these situations, it is best to seek legal advice at the earliest possible time.
