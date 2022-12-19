Stephen Coppinger: Mum broke her promise to leave me the farm

Dear Stephen,

My mother passed away recently. The farm was owned by her and my late father in joint names so it passed to her when he passed away before her. Both of them always promised that the farm would be mine someday, as I left school after agricultural college and worked on the farm full-time for many years for very little pay.

When I got married and had my own family, I started to get a decent wage from the farm. All my siblings have left, except for my brother, who lives nearby.

I had a bit of a falling out with my mother in the last few years and she started to favour my other brother, who would call to her regularly, and became very close to her in the few years before she passed away.

My mother and I were a bit estranged before she passed away, save that I would go to the farm every day and farm away as usual. Now it turns out in her Will, which she changed recently, she has willed the entire farm to my brother.

I approached my brother about it, and he is not agreeable to giving it to me or to reaching a compromise. He said that he is going to rent the land and that it was up to our mother as to who she wanted to give the farm to and it has got nothing to do with him.

Dear Reader,

I am so sorry to hear this. This is very disappointing and distressing. Unlike a spouse or civil partner, children have no absolute right to inherit any part of their parents’ estate if the parent makes a Will.

However, if a child considers that he or she has not been adequately provided for or if the Will has failed to deliver on a promise or a representation made by the parent, then there are a number of court actions available to them.

This situation is common in the context of a family farm where it is common for a child to work on the farm for most of his adult life for very little pay based on the promise that they will receive the farm upon their parents’ or farm owner’s death in time. This particular action is known as Proprietary Estoppel and it is essentially the breaking of an oral contract.

The action is concerned with equity and the concepts of “fairness” and “unconscionability”. There are a number of parts to Proprietary Estoppel. Firstly, it is essential that there is a promise or representation by the farm owner to the child which causes the child to reasonably believe that they will receive the land, farm or part of it someday.

The promise must be clear, and the child must be able to demonstrate that they acted to their detriment as a result of such a promise. Detriment, in this particular case, should mean that the person is now worse off because they relied on the promise.

Acting to one’s detriment may include spending money on the land or the farm, choosing not to pursue other career projects in favour of working unpaid on the farm, or the payment of bills or mortgages relating to the farm.

It must be proved that these actions were taken as a result of the representation made by the landowner and would not otherwise have been done.

If a person satisfies all aspects of this test, the court has a number of options available to it: The court has the ability to order the transfer of the land or the farm, prevent the party from being evicted from the land by the new owner, compensate the party in monetary terms, along with many other remedies with which the court has a large amount of discretion.

There are strict time limits on bringing a claim of Proprietary Estoppel against an estate. A claim must be brought within two years from the date of death. However, it is wise not to wait too long after someone passes away if you feel you have a claim. It is best to speak with a solicitor at the earliest possible time.

Another option available to a child who feels that they have been unjustly treated and inadequately provided for in a Will is the remedy available under Section 117 of the Succession Act 1965.

This allows a child to make an application to the court to seek a Declaration that the parent has “failed in his moral duty to make proper provision for the child in accordance with his needs”. Each case is decided on its own merits and the court examines the situation from the point of view of a “prudent and just” parent.

The onus is on the child to prove to the court that the parent failed in their moral duty to make adequate provision for them. The time limit in such applications is six months from the date of issue of the Grant of Probate. As with all these situations, it is best to seek legal advice at the earliest possible time.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie