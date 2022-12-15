Power-sharing agreement as ICSA presidential election ends in a tie

Dermot Kelleher, current ICSA president, will remain in situ as president for 2023, while Sean McNamara, current ICSA sheep chair, will take up the office of president for 2024.

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 09:32
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The two candidates in the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association presidential election have agreed to a power-sharing agreement for the next two years following a tie.

It was agreed at the election on Wednesday night that Dermot Kelleher, current ICSA president, will remain in situ as president for 2023, while Sean McNamara, current ICSA sheep chair, will take up the office of president for 2024.

Mr McNamara will also assume a position on ICSA management committee in the new year.

The two candidates said they have agreed "to work together in the best interest of farmers and the ICSA", and are meeting Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue first thing on Thursday morning to discuss the Food Vision 2030 strategy and other issues.

Two candidates

Mr Kelleher hails from Inchigeela in West Cork, where he runs a suckler farm with his wife Mary. They have five adult children, two of whom are farming. 

His eldest son Christopher is now involved in the home farm where alongside the sucklers, they keep a herd of pedigree Charolais cattle, and his other son Tim breeds pedigree Zwartbles sheep.

He was first elected president of ICSA in December 2020 and has served as ICSA national suckler chair and Munster vice-president in the past.

Mr McNamara is a sheep, suckler, and beef farmer, farming at Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath. He is the current ICSA national sheep chair.

He is married to Eleanor, and they have four children ranging in ages from 19 to 25 years old, three of whom are active in the farming business. 

He also has a cattle and sheep haulage business and is, along with his son, involved in buying stock for other farmer clients and they also have an involvement in the live export of sheep and cattle.

